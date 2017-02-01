 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation Reaches $500,000 Goal for Huger Adolescent Campus

Share this: SMAF has officially reached a fundraising goal of $500,000 for the Huger Adolescent Campus at SMA Behavioral Health Services, Inc. @SMABehavioral
 
 
SMAF board members, Foundation Director Jennifer Secor & SMA CEO Ivan Cosimi.
SMAF board members, Foundation Director Jennifer Secor & SMA CEO Ivan Cosimi.
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation (the Foundation) is pleased to announce that the organization has officially reached its fundraising goal of $500,000 for the Huger Adolescent Campus at SMA Behavioral Health Services, Inc.

The fundraising campaign for the Huger Adolescent Campus Project began summer 2015 to assist SMA with major renovations of its facility on Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach.  Funds were raised through private donations and a series of events such as:  the Foundation's Annual Dinner Celebration held at the DAYTONA 500 Club each year; the celebrity swim event "Rematch After Rio" with Ryan Lochte and Charlie Lydecker this past September, which was done in partnership with the YMCA in Ormond Beach; and the BEACH House 5K Run for Runaways held in November at the Ocean Deck.

The Foundation presented the $500,000 check to SMA Behavioral Health Services, Inc. at the organization's January Board meeting.  ""It was such an honor to present the funds raised by the Foundation for the Huger Adolescent Campus Project to SMA. The Foundation is extremely grateful for the support of the local community without which this project would still be just a dream" said Melissa Murphy, Chairman of the Board of the SMA Foundation.

The Huger Adolescent Campus Project was SMA's response to a clear and growing community need for a full-service adolescent campus to serve the children in Volusia and its surrounding counties.  The renovations are underway for this state-of-the-art adolescent campus that will re-imagine what it means to deliver an exceptional experience for a child going through the most difficult time of his or her life. Anticipated completion of the initial phase of the project is summer 2017.

"Our new adolescent campus will provide a safe place with all of the comforts of home.  This newly renovated facility will assist the youth who struggle with behavioral health issues in our community, to focus on their healing and recovery.  We are so appreciative of the Foundation's efforts in raising funds for this important project, we could not have done it without the support of the SMA Foundation and their incredible network of supporters" said Ivan Cosimi, CEO of SMA Behavioral.

Additional work is being done on the campus through local grants, funds that are being used to update the recreational and outdoor areas of the campus such as the softball field, basketball courts and volleyball court used by clients in RAP and BEACH House as part of the wellness activities.  Future plans for the campus include new facilities for the classrooms on site, which are operated through Volusia County Schools.

If you are interested in supporting SMA Behavioral and the Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation, please contact Jennifer Secor, CFRE, Executive Director, at 386-254-1139 or jsecor@smabehavioral.org.

Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundationwas founded by Jim Foster at the request of Hal Marchman in 1997. The Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation is focused on building the resources to complement the programs of Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Healthcare, conduct behavioral healthcare research and community education. The volunteer board of directors is comprised of leading professionals, business leaders, and citizens from the Volusia/Flagler area. The Foundation's sole mission is to build resources, public awareness, and research to support the programs of Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Healthcare, the leading non-profit behavioral healthcare organization in the four-county area.

Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation is a 501C-3 corporation and is eligible for tax-exempted contributions by the US. Internal Revenue Service. They accept cash donations, stocks and securities, as well as land and property. They can be found online at http://www.smafoundation.com or reached via telephone at 386-254-1139.

______

From left to right:  Carl Lentz, IV (Vice-Chairman of the SMA Foundation Board of Directors); Jon Greaves (Immediate Past Chairman of the SMA Foundation Board); Melissa Murphy (Chairman of the Board of the SMA Foundation); Howard Stange (Chairman of the Board of SMA Behavioral Health Services, Inc.); Jennifer Secor (Executive Director of the SMA Foundation); and Ivan Cosimi (CEO of SMA Behavioral Health Services, Inc.)

Click to Share