News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A Winning Photograph has been selected and unveiled at SMA's WARM in Bunnell, Florida
Share this: Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation & Daytona State College Unveil Winning Photography at SMA's WARM at the Vince Carter Sanctuary. @DSC_News @SMABehavioral
The photographer of the winning piece is Michael Bradtke, who has been involved in photography since the age of 15 when his father bought him his first camera. His work has been published both nationally and internationally. Mr. Bradtke is not only an Alumni of the SECPS program, but a staff member at the Daytona State College's School of Photography, sharing his talent and knowledge with students and faculty. "Michael's talent is undeniable and he is a great asset at Daytona State" said Dan Biferie, Chair and Senior Professor at DSC's School of Photography "We are excited to see his work being used in such a positive way."
The photograph, now prominently displayed in the Michele Carter-Scott Community Center at WARM (Women Assisting Recovering Mothers), was the result of a competition for alumni from SECPS. The competition was sponsored by the Foundation and SECPS, and inspired by one of the Foundation's longstanding Board members, Jill Simpkins. The theme "Ripple Effect" was chosen to remind us that little "drops" of effort really do matter as they pass from person to person, causing a series of other positive events to happen. "The Foundation is proud to have a Board member with so much dedication to programs like WARM and a passion for encouraging women to achieve more" said Jennifer Secor, Executive Director.
The Ripple Effect competition was the second partnership between the Foundation and SECPS resulting in inspiring photography on exhibit at WARM. In November 2015, the photography exhibit "Positive Exposure" was placed at WARM. All of the photos in that exhibit were contributed by Alumni and students of SECPS.
About Stewart-Marchman-
Stewart-Marchman-
Stewart-Marchman-
About Daytona State College
Offering more than 100 certificate, associate and bachelor's degree programs, Daytona State College has responded to the education and workforce training needs of Volusia and Flagler counties and beyond for more than 50 years. The college enrolls nearly 28,000 students a year at its seven instructional sites, with graduates serving in critical fields including health care, emergency services, business, education, hospitality, engineering, technology and more.
Daytona State has been recognized as a leader in higher education numerous times, consistently by U.S. News & World Report, which ranked the college among the Top Tier Best Online Bachelor's Programs (https://www.daytonastate.edu/
For enrollment information, visit Admissions' Frequently Asked Questions (http://www.daytonastate.edu/
________
Pictured left to right:Robert Biferie, Southeast Museum of Photography, Dan Biferie, Senior Professor and Chair, School of Photography at Daytona State College, Michael Bradtke, Alumni and Staff of SECPS (Photographer of Ripple Effect), Anna Temple, Clinical Director at SMA's WARM, Rhonda Harvey, SMA Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Secor, SMA Foundation Executive Director, and Kenya Griffin, SMA Assistant Director at WARM.
Contact
Stewart-Marchman-
***@smabehavioral.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse