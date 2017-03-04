 
A Winning Photograph has been selected and unveiled at SMA's WARM in Bunnell, Florida

DSC, UCF & SMA Foundation representatives unveil the winning photograph at WARM
DSC, UCF & SMA Foundation representatives unveil the winning photograph at WARM
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation (the Foundation) and Southeast Center for Photographic Studies (SECPS) proudly unveiled at SMA Behavioral Healthcare's WARM at the Vince Carter Sanctuary, the winning photograph from the "Ripple Effect" photography competition.

The photographer of the winning piece is Michael Bradtke, who has been involved in photography since the age of 15 when his father bought him his first camera.  His work has been published both nationally and internationally.  Mr. Bradtke is not only an Alumni of the SECPS program, but a staff member at the Daytona State College's School of Photography, sharing his talent and knowledge with students and faculty.  "Michael's talent is undeniable and he is a great asset at Daytona State" said Dan Biferie, Chair and Senior Professor at DSC's School of Photography "We are excited to see his work being used in such a positive way."

The photograph, now prominently displayed in the Michele Carter-Scott Community Center at WARM (Women Assisting Recovering Mothers), was the result of a competition for alumni from SECPS.  The competition was sponsored by the Foundation and SECPS, and inspired by one of the Foundation's longstanding Board members, Jill Simpkins.  The theme "Ripple Effect" was chosen to remind us that little "drops" of effort really do matter as they pass from person to person, causing a series of other positive events to happen.  "The Foundation is proud to have a Board member with so much dedication to programs like WARM and a passion for encouraging women to achieve more" said Jennifer Secor, Executive Director.

The Ripple Effect competition was the second partnership between the Foundation and SECPS resulting in inspiring photography on exhibit at WARM.   In November 2015, the photography exhibit "Positive Exposure" was placed at WARM.  All of the photos in that exhibit were contributed by Alumni and students of SECPS.

About Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation
Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundationwas founded by Jim Foster at the request of Hal Marchman in 1997. The Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation is focused on building the resources to complement the programs of Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Healthcare, conduct behavioral healthcare research and community education. The volunteer board of directors is comprised of leading professionals, business leaders, and citizens from the Volusia/Flagler area. The Foundation's sole mission is to build resources, public awareness, and research to support the programs of Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Healthcare, the leading non-profit behavioral healthcare organization in the four-county area.

Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation is a 501C-3 corporation and is eligible for tax-exempted contributions by the US. Internal Revenue Service. They accept cash donations, stocks and securities, as well as land and property. They can be found online at http://www.smafoundation.com or reached via telephone at 386-254-1139.

About Daytona State College
Offering more than 100 certificate, associate and bachelor's degree programs, Daytona State College has responded to the education and workforce training needs of Volusia and Flagler counties and beyond for more than 50 years. The college enrolls nearly 28,000 students a year at its seven instructional sites, with graduates serving in critical fields including health care, emergency services, business, education, hospitality, engineering, technology and more.

Daytona State has been recognized as a leader in higher education numerous times, consistently by U.S. News & World Report, which ranked the college among the Top Tier Best Online Bachelor's Programs (https://www.daytonastate.edu/marketing/pr/2017_usnews.html) in the nation in 2017, for the fifth year running. The U.S. Department of Education's College Affordability and Transparency Center has ranked DSC among the top 50 most affordable public four-year institutions in the country, with less than half the tuition of the national average. Community College Week, a leading publication in higher education, annually continues to feature the college in its list of Top 100 Associate Degree Producers. And for two years in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked DSC among its Top Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans.

For enrollment information, visit Admissions' Frequently Asked Questions (http://www.daytonastate.edu/recreg/faq.html) page.

________

Pictured left to right:Robert Biferie, Southeast Museum of Photography, Dan Biferie, Senior Professor and Chair, School of Photography at Daytona State College, Michael Bradtke, Alumni and Staff of SECPS (Photographer of Ripple Effect), Anna Temple, Clinical Director at SMA's WARM, Rhonda Harvey, SMA Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Secor, SMA Foundation Executive Director, and Kenya Griffin, SMA Assistant Director at WARM.

