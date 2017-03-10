 
Dialogue with Three Chords continue THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM, 3/23

 
 
NEW YORK - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) continue their spring season of independent theatre with the second installment of THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM. The series of short plays is written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto. The show starts at 8pm on Thursday, March 23, downstairs at Mr. Dennehy's on 63 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation.

THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM series "features nine thematically connected stories about a delusional New York," said Gracia.

This second group of Gotham plays include: "I Have Stood Athwart The Infernal Contraptions Of The Futurists," "The Man Who Throttled Flowers," and "In Every Car Alarm, I Hear A Symphony." We meet a man who disrupts traffic from the lotus position, a trio of composers and street musicians who attempt to pull melody from the cacophony of New York, and a man who vents his broken heart at the green spaces of the Upper West Side.

Gracia and LoPorto co-founded D3C at Mr. Dennehy's in 2011. In May, they'll mount their 100th play in that space. To celebrate, D3C is giving back to the city that hosts and inspires their work. All proceeds from donations and merchandise sales at each of their spring performances will benefit various New York-based charities and organizations.

Money raised at this event will be donated the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA). NYFA was founded in 1971 to benefit individual emerging artists throughout New York through learning and professional development, fiscal sponsorship, awards, and cash grants.

Previous D3C shows have featured musicians, poets, and burlesque performers. They've also partnered with the area colleges and local independent theatre groups such as BrooklynONE to produce innovative and challenging free theatre to New York City.

More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/dthreec

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.

Edie Nugent
***@gmail.com
Source:Dialogue with Three Chords
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
