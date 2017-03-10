News By Tag
CivicScience and National CineMedia Partner on In-Depth Cinema Audience Profiling
Latest Project Discovers New Insights into the Evolution of the American Movie-Goer
National CineMedia (NCM) and market intelligence company CivicScience recently partnered to uncover the psychographic and behavioral traits that define today's movie-going audience. The research yielded a number of exciting findings to support cinema advertisers, while providing useful insight to the broader movie industry and adjacent brands.
Throughout the project, CivicScience and NCM studied tens of thousands of people who regularly attend movies in leading U.S. venues and compared them to the General Population of U.S. consumers. By examining their demographics, tech usage, health and wellness behaviors, social media usage, and other differences, CivicScience built rich profiles of this movie-going audience – with the initial goal of understanding the shopping behaviors of greatest value to advertisers.
Through data mining and analysis of the company's extensive survey database, CivicScience was able to separate the movie-goer group into four distinctive clusters based on their shopping habits and behaviors. The bottom-up process that defined the clusters used algorithms to traverse the CivicScience question library to find which response patterns created the most "space" between and the least "space" within the clusters. The clusters identified are:
1. Conscious Consumers
2. Fashionable Savers
3. Spectators
4. Unplugged Savers
CivicScience examined the clusters to identify how they differ from one another. For example, Spectators have the largest proportion of males while Unplugged Savers are overwhelmingly female. Fashionable Savers are more likely to own a tablet computer while Unplugged Savers are the most likely to donate to charities.
Here are more details on what defines each cluster:
· Conscious Consumers, named because of their strong degree of brand consciousness, skew more male. They are less likely to own a tablet computer and are less likely to be price-conscious, particularly when it comes to food shopping.
· Fashionable Savers, named because of their early adopter and fashion-forward tendencies,are more likely to be male and more than half are under 35 years old. This cluster tries new products and tells others about the products they try. Fashionable Savers use social media more than an hour each day and their purchases are likely to be influenced by social media. They actively use Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and Tumblr and regularly play video games.
· Spectators, named because of their high level of consumption in traditional media and sports, theyare the most male skewing, as well as the oldest cluster with more than half over the age of 45. They are less price-conscious and are the least likely to use coupons when shopping. This cluster is more likely to follow sports, particularly the NFL and college football.
· Unplugged Savers, named because of their lower rate of technology device adoption,are the most likely to skew female. This group tends to write positive reviews online and are more likely to consult online reviews and compare prices when shopping. They actively use Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram and follow – and even lead – fashion and music trends. Unplugged Savers are generally more price-conscious;
"Throughout this project, CivicScience provided us with insightful and powerful data," said Sunil Soman, VP of Strategic Insight & Analysis at NCM. "Based on the clusters discovered within our movie audiences, we'll be able to paint a richer picture of our consumers, enabling us to better target relevant content and ads. Additionally, having these assets available will not only help us serve our existing clients, but will also greatly enhance our new business efforts."
Shopping behavior was just one of many dimensions the CivicScience database can explore, and future research is in discussion to segment movie-goers based on social and political leanings, health, wellness, and lifestyle factors, and more.
"NCM is on the cutting edge of insight-driven media and advertising,"
About CivicScience
CivicScience is a next-generation polling and consumer research company based in Pittsburgh. Our enterprise software portal, the InsightStore™
About National CineMedia (NCM)
National CineMedia (NCM) is America's Movie Network. As the #1 Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between brands and movie audiences. More than 700 million moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM's FirstLook pre-show in over 40 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc., Cinemark Holdings, Inc. and Regal Entertainment Group. NCM's cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,500 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 189 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. owns a 43.7% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.
