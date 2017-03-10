News By Tag
PharMedQuest PhD Fellow's Posters Accepted at AMCP and ISPOR
The AMCP Managed Care Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting is taking place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on March 27-30, 2017.
The poster will present the evaluation of the effect of a real-time, multidisciplinary medical benefit management (MBM) program for specialty drug on utilization and cost. After a 1-year program implementation, the average spend per-utilizer-
Lee will discuss his findings and conclusion during his presentation, "The Evaluation of a Holistic Specialty Drug Management Process" on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Hall DE from 5:45pm-7:30pm. The poster will be displayed the following day on Wednesday, March 29.
There will also be a presentation at ISPOR 22nd Annual International Meeting, May 20-24, 2017 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel and the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center in Boston, MA.
ABOUT PHARMEDQUEST PharMedQuest, an Inc. 5000 company, delivers the highest cost-effective care to Patients by investing in optimal resources to build transformational & innovative tools, knowledge, and management for Clinicians & Payors. Our consulting experience allows us to provide the most robust process, comprehensive insight and sustainable value for our clients. Services include medical benefit management, 340B management, acute & chronic disease patient management and specialty pharmacy services. For more information about PharMedQuest call (714) 364-4008 or visit www.PharMedQuest.com.
