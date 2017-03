Norwegian Energy Supplier Partners with Eliq for Roll-Out of Real-Time Energy Monitoring Solution

Swedish utility customer engagement startup Eliq expands its Scandinavian footprint with Norwegian utility partner Gudbrandsdal Energi.

-- Gothenburg, Sweden (March 16 th, 2017) – The Swedish customer engagement startup Eliq supplies an energy engagement app for the energy industry, allowing utilities to deploy a smart way of tracking and managing in-home energy consumption to its residential customers. The company entered the Norwegian market in partnership with Eidsiva Energi: another utility, offering its solution with a home automation system from LifeSmart.Now, Gudbrandsdal Energi (https://www.ge.no/)releases a comprehensive energy management and home automation offer, powered by Eliq's real-time energy management mobile app and LifeSmart's home automation devices, to its customers. The solution empowers consumers to track and control their energy consumption and heating remotely in real-time, providing comfort, convenience and generating substantial savings.Gudbrandsdal Energi has enjoyed the market's highest customer satisfaction score for the past six years straight and intends to further strengthen its brand and grow its market share with the Eliq solution.– Thomas Mathisen, CMO, Gudbrandsdal EnergiIn February, 2017, Eliq's Customer Engagement App was honored at the Smart Energy Europe & Future Utility conference in London, UK, as winner of the prestigious 2017 Energy Monitoring Award, for its user-centric energy engagement app and artificial intelligence algorithms.– Håkan Ludvigson, CEO, Eliqpress @eliq.io+46-317-620-701 Ext. 1Read more about Eliq on www.eliq.io