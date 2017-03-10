News By Tag
Norwegian Energy Supplier Partners with Eliq for Roll-Out of Real-Time Energy Monitoring Solution
Swedish utility customer engagement startup Eliq expands its Scandinavian footprint with Norwegian utility partner Gudbrandsdal Energi.
Now, Gudbrandsdal Energi (https://www.ge.no/)
Gudbrandsdal Energi has enjoyed the market's highest customer satisfaction score for the past six years straight and intends to further strengthen its brand and grow its market share with the Eliq solution.
"At Gudbrandsdal Energi, we believe that it is the utility's job to help the customer to manage their energy consumption. Eliq's solution has enabled us to offer our customers smart devices and a simple, beautiful energy management app, which we expect to drive engagement."
In February, 2017, Eliq's Customer Engagement App was honored at the Smart Energy Europe & Future Utility conference in London, UK, as winner of the prestigious 2017 Energy Monitoring Award, for its user-centric energy engagement app and artificial intelligence algorithms.
"We are excited about the partnership with Gudbrandsdal Energi and our continued growth in Norway, cementing our position as market leader on the progressive Scandinavian market." – Håkan Ludvigson, CEO, Eliq
