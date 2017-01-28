News By Tag
Swedish Energy Engagement Startup Eliq Wins Energy Monitoring Solution Award
Eliq recognized as industry leader at international energy conference in London, UK
Eliq has partnered with utilities such as Norwegian energy retailers Eidsiva Energi and Gudbrandsdal Energi in bringing its solutions to market, increasing customer engagement and driving the development of new revenue service-based revenue models for its partners.
The Eliq app enables consumers to track, understand and manage their energy consumption in real-time, rendering tremendous savings for the user with an increased convenience and peace of mind. The app feeds data off the company's own IoT sensors for real-time data capture or works with 3rd party data capture devices.
In 2017, Eliq is poised to expand into new markets and further accelerate its product development.
As regulators in countries such as France, the U.K. and Ireland call for large scale deployments of solutions to help consumers manage their energy, the company expects the market to grow rapidly in the next yew years.
"We are thrilled to see the excitement our product is creating outside of Scandinavia, now that we're introducing it on the European market" said Håkan Ludvigson, CEO of Eliq. "European energy retailers need to adopt new business models and new technology to reshape its business for the future - and the future is all about the data."
