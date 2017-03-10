 
Industry News





Join Toolmaker Solutions by CERATIZIT and CB-CERATIZIT at CIFM 2017 Guangzhou

Toolmaker Solutions by CERATIZIT and CB-CERATIZIT are pleased to welcome you at our stand S13.2B04 at CIFM 2017 from March 28 – 31 this year in Guangzhou, China.
 
 
CIFM 2017
CIFM 2017
MAMER, Luxembourg - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- China International Furniture Machinery & Furniture Raw Materials Fair (CIFM 2017) is Asia's largest and most influential furniture production and woodworking trade fair.

Throughout the event Toolmaker Solutions by CERATIZIT (link to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiPZRV_B8cY) and CB-CERATIZIT will be showcasing a comprehensive product portfolio for wood machining.

Our experts are pleased to present you our wide variety of innovative solutions for sawing, milling, routing, drilling and planning, including products for the circular and band sawing of wood, metal and non-ferrous materials, as well as router bits, finger joint tips and ready-to-use indexable knives.

Visit our team at stand S13.2B04 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China and discover more about our large variety of standard tools with high availability as well as tailor-made products for a wide range of industrial applications.

Learn more about CB-CERATIZIT (link to: http://www.cbceratizit.com/) and our competence brand Toolmaker Solutions by CERATIZIT (link to: http://www.ceratizit.com/products/wood-stone-working/toolmaker-solutions-by-ceratizit/).

CERATIZIT S.A.
Source:
CERATIZIT, Wood, CIFM 2017
Manufacturing
Mamer - Mamer - Luxembourg
Mar 16, 2017 News



