 
News By Tag
* CERATIZIT
* Ceramic
* Ceramics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mamer
  Mamer
  Luxembourg
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Visit CERATIZIT at Ceramitec 2018 in Munich

CERATIZIT Group is attending Ceramitec, the leading international trade fair for the ceramics industry, for the first time. Join our team at booth 540 from April 10-13 and discover more about our ceramic product portfolio.
 
 
CERATIZIT_Ceramitec 2018
CERATIZIT_Ceramitec 2018
MAMER, Luxembourg - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Ceramitec is the central event for the entire ceramics industry with 600 exhibitors from 37 countries on 20,000 square meters, expecting approximately 15,000 participants from 93 countries.

Ceramitec 2018 - Our Highlights

Hard Material Solutions by CERATIZIT is pleased to showcase the advantages of silicon nitride (Si3N4) components as well as our complex product portfolio for the ceramics industry (link to: http://www.ceratizit.com/products/wear-protection/list/detail/?product=538&cHash=dc5878e14d0a44ceca72766c7d713766):

-Bearings

-Welding rods

-Cutting inserts

Ceramic – the alternative to tungsten carbide

Next to carbide, ceramic is one of the most important materials: it is applied when conventional materials are not able to achieve the necessary performance. Characterised by its low density, ceramic demonstrates mechanic stability and has low thermal conductivity properties. Silicon nitride, in particular, also convincingly demonstrates its fsbdt high resistance to thermal shock.

Due to the properties of Si3N4 it is applicable in various fields, including metal forming, chemical, automotive and aerospace industry as well as high-temperature technology.

CERATIZIT at Ceramitec 2018

Join our team at booth 540, and learn more about our innovative solutions. Our experts look forward to meeting you!

Contact
CERATIZIT S.A.
***@ceratizit.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ceratizit.com
Posted By:***@ceratizit.com Email Verified
Tags:CERATIZIT, Ceramic, Ceramics
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Mamer - Mamer - Luxembourg
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CERATIZIT S.A. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share