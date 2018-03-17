Visit CERATIZIT at Ceramitec 2018 in Munich

CERATIZIT Group is attending Ceramitec, the leading international trade fair for the ceramics industry, for the first time. Join our team at booth 540 from April 10-13 and discover more about our ceramic product portfolio.

CERATIZIT_Ceramitec 2018

Contact

CERATIZIT S.A.

***@ceratizit.com CERATIZIT S.A.

End

-- Ceramitec is the central event for the entire ceramics industry with 600 exhibitors from 37 countries on 20,000 square meters, expecting approximately 15,000 participants from 93 countries.Hard Material Solutions by CERATIZIT is pleased to showcase the advantages of silicon nitride (Si3N4) components as well as our complex product portfolio for the ceramics industry (link to: http://www.ceratizit.com/products/wear-protection/list/detail/?product=538&cHash=dc5878e14d0a44ceca72766c7d713766):-Bearings-Welding rods-Cutting insertsNext to carbide, ceramic is one of the most important materials: it is applied when conventional materials are not able to achieve the necessary performance. Characterised by its low density, ceramic demonstrates mechanic stability and has low thermal conductivity properties. Silicon nitride, in particular, also convincingly demonstrates its fsbdt high resistance to thermal shock.Due to the properties of Si3N4 it is applicable in various fields, including metal forming, chemical, automotive and aerospace industry as well as high-temperature technology.Join our team at booth 540, and learn more about our innovative solutions. Our experts look forward to meeting you!