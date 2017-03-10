 
Change Et Al. Hires R Vijay Kumar and Ngerng Nguang Low to Leadership Team

Change Et Al. announced additions to the leadership team with joining of R Vijay Kumar and Ngerng Nguang Low, strengthening Digital Transformation and Supply chain capability. Planning to enter IOT and Big Data services
 
 
SINGAPORE - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Change Et Al.  today announced appointment of R Vijay Kumar as Executive Director and Global Head of Digital Transformation. Vijay is a business leader with more than 20 years of multi-faceted experience.  His last role was CEO for Smart Andhra initiative. Vijay has led large multi-site global service delivery teams and has led large scale change and transformation programs in companies like General Electric, Logica and CGI. Vijay is an MBA from IIM Lucknow and an electronics engineer from National Institute of Technology, Bhopal. Vijay is also a graduate of the coveted Information Management Leadership Program (IMLP) of General Electric.

Announcing this, Karunesh Prasad, CEO of Change Et Al said " We are very excited about Vijay joining the team. We have been working with our clients on multiple digital and technology intervention. Vijay will help grow this practice and build services around IOT, Big Data and Digital Transformation. We have a large customer base in Banking, Insurance, Oil & Gas and manufacturing segment. All our customers need additional edge with digitization and that is why we are building additional capability by hiring leaders like Vijay and NN. We will provide one-stop solution for clients who want to leverage IOT and Big data."

Change Et Al also recently hired Ngerng Nguang Low (NN) as Executive Director based in Singapore. NN is also a GE alumni who brings in rich experience in Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Operations Excellence.  NN's last role was Director of Business Excellence at National University of Singapore, prior to which he worked as Head of Supply Chain, Business Excellence and Manufacturing at Eastman Chemicals and GE Plastics.

With these experienced talent joining the team, Change Et Al is building capability to provide specialized services in the area of Supply Chain and Manufacturing leveraging Digitization, IOT, Big data and Analytics. Change Et Al works with clients in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Supply Chain with strong presence in Oil & Gas and Energy sector.

About Change Et Al

'Change Et Al' is a change management consulting company based in Singapore and is working on change management and transformation initiatives across the region.  They use People, Process and Culture as their anchors for change and engage in a range of focused improvement to enterprise-wide transformation across industries. Their Founder and Director, Karunesh Prasad, a GE alumni started the company in 2014 and the team has worked on assignments ranging from M&A, Culture Integration, HR Transformation, Operations Excellence to implementing large-scale transformation across industries.  For further information, please go to http://www.changetal.com

Change Et Al.
***@changetal.com
