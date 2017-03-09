Boulder Equity Analytics Announces Partnership with KDD Analytics Partnership Integrates A.I. Powered Datasets with Visualization Software BOULDER, Colo. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Competitive intelligence and equity research services company,



The partnership was developed through a joint effort on behalf of a client who needed an enhanced view of their competitive landscape. "Combining data visualization with traditional financial data and A.I. databases of SEC filings, earnings transcripts, and earnings call slides takes financial competitive intelligence to a new level, significantly increasing the productivity of financial analysts," says KDD Analytics President, Kevin Duffy-Deno, PhD. This partnership will market a more holistic, all-encompassing competitive intelligence service to companies seeking to gain greater insight into their competitive landscape.



"We're excited to bring KDD Analytics on the BEA team. We have a powerful and enriched financial database. They have years of experience building interactive



Going forward, the newly formed team is focused on tailoring their offerings to the equity research and competitive intelligence markets, where they feel their services have great potential.



About Boulder Equity Analytics and KDD Analytics



Boulder Equity Analytics is comprised of domain experts with a proprietary A.I. enriched database used to provide investment and competitive intelligence analysts with services, software, and analytics to increase their productivity, speed, and insight. For more information please visit:



Depending on the task, KDD Analytics brings together market statisticians, economists, data and market scientists, econometricians, product managers, business analysts, data visualization and subject matter experts. KDD Analytics' experience spans industries, the private and public sectors and its skills are qualitative as well as quantitative. For more information please visit:



Contact

Thomas Marsh Jr.

