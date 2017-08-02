News By Tag
Boulder to Brooklyn - BEA Sponsors SEA Paddle NYC
Working with Surfers Environmental Alliance and paddle board enthusiasts to raise money for ocean clean up, Boulder Equity Analytics' Frank Walczak paddles around Manhattan to raise money and awareness for the cause
Created in 2007, the 25-mile paddle around Manhattan is one of the premier SUP and prone paddle events in the world.
An internationally renowned charity event, SEA Paddle NYC serves as the Surfers' Environmental Alliance's primary fundraiser. Through paddler fundraising, corporate sponsorship and ancillary events, it has raised over $2.84 million for environmental preservation and numerous autism non-profits. The event was recently honored as the "2013 SUP Awards Top Philanthropic Effort" by SUP magazine.
http:\\www.seapaddlenyc.org
SEA Paddle NYC is a WPA sanctioned specialty event, and has attracted hundreds of participants from all over the world – including legends and pros like Gerry Lopez, Tom Curren, Joel Tudor, Jamie Mitchell, Kealii Mamala, Will Skudin, Mo Freitas, Candice Appleby, Seychelle Hattingh, Annabel Anderson and including young phenom Kai Lenny. Paddlers come for the one-of-a-kind physical challenge, the beauty of Manhattan and the camaraderie in paddling for a cause.
Visit http://www.boulderequityanalytics.com for more details.
Contact
Frank Walczak, CGO
***@boulderequityanalytics.com
End
