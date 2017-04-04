Country(s)
Boulder Equity Analytics Lands International Financial Strategist
Former Cantor Fitzgerald Partner Frank B. Walczak Joins Founder Team as CGO
BOULDER, Colo. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- After an extensive search, competitive intelligence and equity research services company, Boulder Equity Analytics is excited to announce Frank B. Walczak as a Cofounder and Chief Growth Officer. Mr. Walczak has launched and directed trading desks across the globe for the largest brokerage houses and institutional trading firms in the financial industry. He recently served as a partner and managing director for Cantor Fitzgerald in New York and London. Previously, Mr. Walczak served as the international liaison for financial information at Tokyo Forex International's head trading desk in Japan.
Tom Marsh, Chief Technology Officer, noted, "Mr. Walczak's sterling track record of leading strategic growth and sales for one of the world's most profitable financial institutions is a perfect fit for BEA. Based in New York, he is perfect to lead our go-to-market strategy to deliver our cutting edge, transformative AI product as a personalized service to buy-side and sell-side financial analysts."
"Markets are rapidly changing and expanding; analysts are in desperate need of personalized analytics to keep up with the torrent of data as financial markets globalize. Boulder Equity Analytics is that tool. I am proud to join the exceptionally talented team at BEA and deliver this best in class technology to the world's top financial analysts," says Frank B Walczak.
About Boulder Equity Analytics
Boulder Equity Analytics is domain expertise with a proprietary A.I. enriched database powering Tableau visualizations to provide investment and competitive intelligence analysts with customized services, software, and analytics to increase their productivity, speed, and insight.
