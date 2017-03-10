 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Veratics, Inc. Selected as Leading Technology Startup

 
 
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Veratics, Inc. today announced that it has been selected as a "Top 20 Leading Technology Startup" by Technology Headlines Magazine.

This latest recognition showcases Veratics' commitment and drive to provide quality healthcare IT solutions with an emphasis on supporting Veterans and the VA.  The company solves some of the major customer challenges by identifying and remediating cyber security threats, helping customers achieve the benefits of Agile methodologies, integrating technologies with the VA's Electronic Medical Record, and providing chronic healthcare and disability management solutions for Veterans.

Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said, "I'm proud that we are able to receive this type of recognition without ever losing track of who we are as a company. At Veratics, we value the option of forgoing short-term gain in favor of doing what is right in the long term. How we succeed as a company is as important to us as whether we succeed."

Here is the full article: http://thetechnologyheadlines.com/veratics.html

http://www.veratics.com

About Veratics, Inc.™

Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile software development and project management, with emphasis on cyber security and healthcare information technology. We provide well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams. Veratics is a government-procurement-ready company with significant past performance. Veratics' commercial past-performance includes leading the Agile enterprise adoption and providing software-development-as-a-service for one of the largest integrated healthcare delivery system in the nation. Veratics' government past-performance includes full-lifecycle experience for cyber security threat identification and remediation, security and privacy (Audit, Security, Privacy, & Identity Access Management), electronic medical record (VistA) usability, and interoperability.

Veratics, Inc.
