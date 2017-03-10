News By Tag
Veratics, Inc. Selected as Leading Technology Startup
This latest recognition showcases Veratics' commitment and drive to provide quality healthcare IT solutions with an emphasis on supporting Veterans and the VA. The company solves some of the major customer challenges by identifying and remediating cyber security threats, helping customers achieve the benefits of Agile methodologies, integrating technologies with the VA's Electronic Medical Record, and providing chronic healthcare and disability management solutions for Veterans.
Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said, "I'm proud that we are able to receive this type of recognition without ever losing track of who we are as a company. At Veratics, we value the option of forgoing short-term gain in favor of doing what is right in the long term. How we succeed as a company is as important to us as whether we succeed."
About Veratics, Inc.™
Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile software development and project management, with emphasis on cyber security and healthcare information technology. We provide well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams. Veratics is a government-procurement-
