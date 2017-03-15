News By Tag
Author pens novel with thought-provoking insight of the Civil War
First-time Author and a descendant of Robert E Lee reveals what is not being taught about the Civil War
Salyer, a Civil War reenactor and descendant of General Robert E. Lee, provides a provocative and often unexplored insight behind the war that tore apart a burgeoning, new country. Readers will appreciate Salyer's research and knowledge of the events that led to the near destruction of a nation.
"His discussion will convince the reader to broaden their interpretation of the war beyond what's taught in school history books and gain a deeper appreciation for its lingering complex symbolism in history,"said Donna Gayle Akers, author of nine books including Washington County and Washington County Revisited.
The Myth of Virtue: Histories' Lies of the Civil War can be purchased through, Amazon, Barnes & Noble or through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'
For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit http://www.jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.
Page Updated Last on: Mar 15, 2017