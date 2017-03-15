 
Industry News





Author pens novel with thought-provoking insight of the Civil War

First-time Author and a descendant of Robert E Lee reveals what is not being taught about the Civil War
 
ROANOKE, Va. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., of Johnson City, Tennessee, is proud to announce the release ofThe Myth of Virtue: Histories' Lies of the Civil War, written by Washington County, Virginia resident and avid Civil War enthusiast Robert M. Salyer.

Salyer, a Civil War reenactor and descendant of General Robert E. Lee, provides a provocative and often unexplored insight behind the war that tore apart a burgeoning, new country. Readers will appreciate Salyer's research and knowledge of the events that led to the near destruction of a nation.

"His discussion will convince the reader to broaden their interpretation of the war beyond what's taught in school history books and gain a deeper appreciation for its lingering complex symbolism in history,"said Donna Gayle Akers, author of nine books including Washington County and Washington County Revisited.

The Myth of Virtue: Histories' Lies of the Civil War can be purchased through, Amazon, Barnes & Noble or through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'

For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit http://www.jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.

Tammy Robinson-Smith
Jan-Carol Publishing
423-926-9983
***@jancarolpublishing.com
Email:***@jancarolpublishing.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Mar 15, 2017
