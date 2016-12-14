Country(s)
New Memoir Tells Exciting Tale of Mind-Altering Trek up West Coast on Horseback
SPACE COWBOY ODYSSEY Relates Finding Oneself While Surviving A True-Life Adventure
For Thor Wier and two of his friends, it took a 2,600-plus-mile trek up the Pacific Coast, from San Diego to Canada by horse.
Wier tells the tale of this incredible journey in his new memoir, SPACE COWBOY ODYSSEY. Readers who delight in true-life adventures such as Cheryl Strayed's best-selling book WILD will find the same kind of thrills and personal insights in SPACE COWBOY ODYSSEY.
In 1970, Wierand his buddies, Jack and Don, were teenagers living in the San Diego area when they decided to take a horseback ride up the coast to Canada. They did it for the adventure, but also to show that the horse was the migration tool for humans for thousands of years, during which humanity lived in balance with nature. But, Wier notes, at one point in their development, humans began to notice a change in the natural harmony with nature that they had enjoyed for so long.
The travelers' first effort failed, but they tried again. For their second attempt, the college that Wier was attending gave him a small grant to buy a movie camera, with the promise to film the journey and give a presentation back at school. This time, the adventurers made it. They started from San Diego; their only companions were their horses, mules, and Wier's dog, Goliath. They traveled the fabled John Muir Trail and reached Canada a year to the day after they left the tip of Southern California.
Along the way, the trekkers received help and hospitality from self-described "hippies," ranchers, farmers, and others who lived off the grid. They endured storms and hunger, and they bonded with nature in an intimate way that they had never experienced in their young lives.
"This is a unique story, since it really happened," Wier says. "This was in an era where peace and love united people more than ever in the recorded history of mankind. This adventure brings hope. It shows a destination making destiny, with the good idea, ambition, and will to succeed. It shows in detail ways how we can improve on ways to make a better life for our children."
About the Author
Thor Wier was brought up in the city along a canyon and spent most of his time in the canyon, realizing his love for nature. He rode from San Diego to Canada by horse, and when he came back he opened up a business taking people out on mountain pack trips. When tourists complained of being sore from riding all day, he invented the water saddle, in 1972. His love for this planet, seeing it through the eyes of an animal and by seeing the beauty of the mountains, made him realize the need for helping show how much need there is to unite those interested in helping keep the world in balance for the sake of making it workable for humanity.
Space Cowboy Odyssey
204 Pages
Hardcover, $33.95; ISBN: 978-1-
Softcover, $19.95; ISBN: 978-1-
E-book, $2.25; ISBN: 978-1-
Publication date: December 14, 2016
Published by Friesen Press
Websites: Friesenpress.com, Amazon.com
Available at http://www.amazon.com, http://friesenpress.com, and booksellers nationwide.
