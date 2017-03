Refecto rebrands as Homesteady

New Brand Identity Brings Fast-Growing General Contractor in Line with Needs and Aspirations of Home, Commercial and Industrial Customers.

Contact

Fabien Reille

8052426395

contact@homesteadysolutions.com Fabien Reille8052426395

End

-- Homesteady Solutions Inc., a general contracting company committed to modern ways in which customer service philosophies and technology can enhance the property improvement experience, announced today that it has rebranded from Refecto to Homesteady Solutions.The fast-growing Southern California general contracting company that counts some of the most well-known retail brands and discerning homeowners among its clients, created the Homesteady brand to reflect its passion for building and improving for the future. Under the new brand, Homesteady looks to offer customers more services, simpler ways to transact, and enhanced customer service."We wanted a brand that symbolizes the experience we were having with our customers" said Fabien Reille, founder and CEO of Homesteady Solutions. "Our inspiration comes from people who, with the promise of a new start throughout American history, rolled up their sleeves to build our communities nail by nail. We believe the spirit of homesteading still thrives in all of us and we are privileged to help customers realize the full potential of their home or business space every day."With a background in technology and corporate development, Reille founded the company in 2014 as Refecto, Inc. to solve a very distinct problem in the contracting services industry: People are essentially unhappy with the contractor experience."I thought, if new technology, smart process, and great people can solve the most complex business issues, it can also make people happy with their home or business improvement journey," said Reille, who incubated the company through California Lutheran University's Hub101, a Ventura County hub for launching startup companies. "Our new brand brings us in line with what we provide and what customers want."Homesteady brings together a best-in-class team of designers, planners, builders, technicians and specialists for any sized project. The company now serves home, commercial and industrial clients throughout Southern California.For more information, please visit: http://www.homesteadysolutions.com ABOUT HOMESTEADYHomesteady Solutions (http://www.homesteadysolutions.com)is a home and business general contracting company for projects of all sizes and types. By bringing together best-in-class employees, broad technology know-how, and fanatical customer service, it is our mission to deliver a premium property improvement experience to home, commercial, retail and industrial customers. Homesteady is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, with employee service teams making homeowners' and businesses' improvement ideas a reality in your community. We now service Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Orange counties.For more information contact:Fabien ReilleHomesteady SolutionsTel: 805 242 6395contact@homesteadysolutions.com