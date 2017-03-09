News By Tag
PureLink to Exhibit at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando
Company's Cutting Edge UHD and IP Based Video Management Technologies to Highlight Industry Event
The company will display several of their latest HDMI 2.0 compliant offerings as well as VIP video over IP hardware/software systems and their flagship PureMedia line of matrix switchers. Founded in 2002, PureLink has a long history in the industry, developing not only the world's first digital matrix switcher, but also the first HDCP-compliant matrix switcher and the first modular cross-platform digital matrix switcher. Their A/V over IP solutions offer an affordable, feature-rich alternative to much of the IP video solutions currently on the market.
PureLink is rapidly becoming known as the source for dedicated HDMI 2.0 solutions to industry professionals worldwide. Their expanded line of 18Gbps components includes switchers, amplifiers, equalizers, scalers and extenders. All of these devices offer the expanded bandwidth necessary for UHD quality signal management and deliver a more seamless transition to 4K connectivity. PureLink has engineered the industry's most innovative products embodying this technology; their advanced capabilities offer our customers a far wider color spectrum and a much higher resolution for the ultimate viewing experience.
"We're excited to once again be able to meet face to face with our partners and customers in the InfoComm community," said Howard Schilling, PureLink's Director of Sales. "We've also been working in conjunction with InfoComm International offering continued professional development in the form of CTS Renewal Units for registrants of our webinar series on A/V and KVM over IP solutions," he added.
Contact PureLink at info@purelinkav.com for a complimentary VIP pass to the exhibit hall. Please also consult the company's website for company news (http://www.purelinkav.com/
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
