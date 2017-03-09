News By Tag
Guyson Appoint New Dutch Distributor
Guyson announces Blasteq, as Guyson's new finishing equipment distributor for the Netherlands
Blasteq already have several years' experience of selling soda blasting equipment and its blast media in and around the Netherlands from their base in Lisse, so they are well placed to represent Guyson's range of manual bead blast cabinets and ultrasonic cleaning equipment to the Dutch industrial sectors.
Mr Mark Viner, Guyson's Commercial Director stated that "Blasteq have been appointed to sell the entire Guyson range of Formula (light industrial) and Euroblast (industrial)
We are confident that this distributor appointment can bring about an increase in the installed customer base in the Netherlands and enable Guyson to further expand its European sales operations. Previously this market was dealt with from the UK, which is not ideal if you want to urgently meet with someone face-to-face to talk through a project and get samples processed. It always involved a time lag organising international visits, but now we can respond directly with feet on the ground either the same day or the next to enable a much faster customer sales response."
Mark goes on to confirm that "Guyson's demonstration and test centre is available for Blasteq to offer all their prospective customers free component trials and process evaluation at the Skipton factory, so reassuring new customers that they have the best of both worlds, namely local sales support backed by all the manufacturer's own facilities and technical knowledge." Blasteq are contactable by telephone on +31 (0) 252 797 935, by email at info@blasteq.nl and their website address is http://www.blasteq.nl
About Guyson
Guyson International Limited is a privately owned family company with a world-wide reputation for excellence in the design and manufacture of blast finishing, spray wash and ultrasonic cleaning equipment. Formed in 1938, the company is registered to BS EN ISO 9001: 2008 and its head office is located at Skipton, North Yorkshire, in the north of England. Guyson has four international subsidiary companies: Guyson Corporation of the USA, located in Saratoga Springs, New York State; Guyson SA, situated near Paris, France; Guyson Sdn Bhd in Penang, Malaysia; and Guyson CN, in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China.
Contact
Guyson International Ltd
***@guyson.co.uk
