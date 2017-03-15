News By Tag
Vee Technologies listed in 2017 IAOP list as a Global 100 Outsourcing Provider
Vee Technologies, a multi-specialty, business process, services, and solutions provider based in New York, USA, and Bangalore, India, was recognized this week at the IAOP® 2017 Outsourcing World Summit in its annual Global 100 Outsourcing list.
"Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense, but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models are scrutinizing their providers very closely," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."
"2016 was a transformational year for us – each of our operational locations has a second center today with a 10,000 seat facility under construction in Salem. We focused on population health, analytics, process re-engineering, and innovation and were able to deliver our brand promise of Extraordinary Outcomes." says Chocko Valliappa, CEO, Vee Technologies.
"Again, I have received requests on how Vee Technologies continues to achieve positive recognition, most lately by the IAOP as a Global 100 Outsourcing Provider. At our core is an undeniable commitment and passion to act with integrity and deliver extraordinary outcomes that truly matter for our clients," stated Patrick L. O'Malley, President, Vee Technologies. "Each client is unique. Each deserves the right amount of attention, analysis, and compelling solutions. Our solutions are evolving in this changing environment. We must be consultative, analytical, creative, and adaptable to continue to delight each client."
The official list will be premiered in a special section on outsourcing in the 2nd Quarter 2017 Fortune 500 issue of Fortune magazine, which will be on stands in June 2017. All companies included in the list will have demonstrated their global excellence; 'stars' will be awarded for all companies distinguishing themselves in one or more judging categories.
The list stands as an attestation to the organization's well experienced executions, result-oriented approaches, and commitment to accuracy, competency and teamwork. The judging panel of the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 list, consisting of renowned outsourcing experts, led by Michael Corbett, Chairman, and Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP, selected Vee Technologies based on its performance and growth measured against a set of measurable standards.
About Vee Technologies
Vee Technologies is a leading global business process management company headquartered in New York and Bangalore. We work as a trusted partner to businesses and organizations around the world, ranging from Fortune 500 firms to mid-size companies. Our solutions enable businesses of all sizes achieve extraordinary outcomes. We support organizations across a wide range of industries, helping them cut costs, build value, and achieve their most critical business objectives faster and more efficiently.
About IAOP
IAOP® is the association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. IAOP annually comes up with The Global Outsourcing 100 list with the aim of enriching industry standards and recognizing organizations which stand at the top based on their achievements, growth, and quality of outcomes.
Website : http://www.veetechnologies.com
Contact
Manoj Abraham
Head of Marketing and Strategic Alliance
***@veetechnologies.com
