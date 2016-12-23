 
Vee Technologies and Chocko Valliappa featured in The Silicon Review

The leading business leadership magazine, Silicon Review, featured Vee Technologies as well as its CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Chocko Valliappa, in its latest issue.
 
NEW YORK - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- The cover story featuring Vee Technologies showcased how the company is 'creating exceptional value for global businesses through world-class business process management services'. Being "able to see, experience, and predict the needs of customers" and adapting to changing needs is the reason the company was rated one of the highest in customer satisfaction by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals, which was also featured in the Fortune magazine.

Silicon Review is a magazine that is followed by the who's who of the business world, featuring cutting-edge news related to leadership, business, technology, and trends in business. Silicon Review's recognition of the achievements and differentiating factors of Vee Technologies in the highly competitive global industry is a validation of its unwavering commitment to growth and excellence.

About Vee Technologies

Vee Technologies is dually headquartered in Bangalore and New York.  Founded in the year 2001, the company provides world-class expertise in outsourced business products and services. These range from revenue cycle management (medical billing, medical coding, and insurance payor), engineering, information technology, finance and accounting, legal processing, logistics, as well as media monitoring and analysis.

Quality, security, and data privacy have been the cornerstone of Vee Technologies' operations. It was the first company in India to achieve the prestigious HIPAA compliance. It is also an SSAE-16 certified and SOC 2 Type II audited company. It has also achieved ISO 27001 for security, ISO 9001 for quality, and AS9100C (for aerospace) certifications.

Website : http://www.veetechnologies.com

Contact
Manoj Abraham
Head of Marketing and Strategic Alliance
***@veetechnologies.com
Source:
Email:***@veetechnologies.com
Posted By:***@veetechnologies.com Email Verified
Tags:Bpo, Bpm
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
