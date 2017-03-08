News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Patrick McFadden Guest Speaker for US Department of Transportation Bonding Education Program
This small business marketing expert, marketing practitioner, and thought-leader will shake up the US Department of Transportation (DOT) Bonding Education Program
McFadden, who is President and Marketing Consultant of strategic marketing firm Indispensable Marketing, is known for his practical nature, modern-day insights and a presenting style that leaves his audience not only entertained but also educated. His approach, both dynamic and educational, perfectly complements The US Department of Transportation (DOT) Bonding Education Program's mission: to increase small businesses' economic competitiveness to maximize opportunities by becoming surety bonded and compete for transportation-
At the program, McFadden's sure-to-be educational presentation will center on marketing strategy before tactics—teaching US Department of Transportation (DOT) Bonding Education Program attendees how to orchestrate all of the moving parts (whether it be social media, SEO, content, web design, and so on) under the banner of a unified strategy.
It's a topic he knows a thing or two about. Naming his firm "Indispensable Marketing" and choosing to only serve the small to midsize business market with strategic marketing consulting services, McFadden has almost single-handedly redefined the way business owners should approach marketing to build their firm and maximize growth.
McFadden adds to the already stacked lineup of expert presenters. His presentation will also feature an actionable information that gives US Department of Transportation (DOT) Bonding Education Program attendees the opportunity to connect learning with activity and emotion.
Program Information:
About Indispensable Marketing
Indispensable Marketing is the strategic marketing firm that makes small business owners phone ring! We take a strategic and business approach to marketing that focuses on helping firms create the marketing strategy and plan they need before any marketing tactics (the focus on most agencies) will ever work. We help firms figure out their target market, buyers journey, positioning and marketing message, branding identity, online marketing plan, lead generation plan, repeat business plan, referral plan and how to implement it all. Visit: http://www.indispensablemarketing.com
Contact
Indispensable Marketing
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse