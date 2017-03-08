 
Patrick McFadden Guest Speaker for US Department of Transportation Bonding Education Program

This small business marketing expert, marketing practitioner, and thought-leader will shake up the US Department of Transportation (DOT) Bonding Education Program
 
 
US Department of Transportation (DOT) Bonding Education Program
US Department of Transportation (DOT) Bonding Education Program
 
RICHMOND, Va. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The US Department of Transportation (DOT) Bonding Education Program (BEP) presented by The Surety and Fidelity Association of America (SFAA) will see Patrick McFadden, a small business marketing expert on strategy, differentiation and lead generation, give a presentation on marketing strategy before tactics on Thursday, March 16th, at 11am.

McFadden, who is President and Marketing Consultant of strategic marketing firm Indispensable Marketing, is known for his practical nature, modern-day insights and a presenting style that leaves his audience not only entertained but also educated. His approach, both dynamic and educational, perfectly complements The US Department of Transportation (DOT) Bonding Education Program's mission: to increase small businesses' economic competitiveness to maximize opportunities by becoming surety bonded and compete for transportation-related contracts through education and resources to understand risk management, safety, workforce development and company capabilities.

At the program, McFadden's sure-to-be educational presentation will center on marketing strategy before tactics—teaching US Department of Transportation (DOT) Bonding Education Program attendees how to orchestrate all of the moving parts (whether it be social media, SEO, content, web design, and so on) under the banner of a unified strategy.

It's a topic he knows a thing or two about. Naming his firm "Indispensable Marketing" and choosing to only serve the small to midsize business market with strategic marketing consulting services, McFadden has almost single-handedly redefined the way business owners should approach marketing to build their firm and maximize growth.

McFadden adds to the already stacked lineup of expert presenters. His presentation will also feature an actionable information that gives US Department of Transportation (DOT) Bonding Education Program attendees the opportunity to connect learning with activity and emotion.

Program Information: https://www.transportation.gov/osdbu/financial-assistance...

About Indispensable Marketing

Indispensable Marketing is the strategic marketing firm that makes small business owners phone ring! We take a strategic and business approach to marketing that focuses on helping firms create the marketing strategy and plan they need before any marketing tactics (the focus on most agencies) will ever work. We help firms figure out their target market, buyers journey, positioning and marketing message, branding identity, online marketing plan, lead generation plan, repeat business plan, referral plan and how to implement it all. Visit: http://www.indispensablemarketing.com

Click to Share