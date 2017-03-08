News By Tag
Ashfield emphasizes patient focus with the implementation of Salesforce Health Cloud
With expertise in designing and delivering a wide range of patient support programs, Ashfield has been supporting pharmaceutical and healthcare companies for over 15 years across a large range of therapeutic areas. With Health Cloud, Ashfield is centralizing all patient information in one place, ensuring that caregivers and healthcare providers get a complete view of each patient and their unique needs. As a result, all parties will be able to provide more personalized care.
Nareda Mills, Senior Vice President of US Patient Services at Ashfield, commented: "As a platform, Health Cloud is the perfect fit for Ashfield's approach to patient support programs. We design tailored care plans, so that each patient receives the right message, through the best channel and at the appropriate frequency."
"We want to provide a connected experience between patients, care givers, healthcare professionals, Ashfield nurse teams and care coordinators – with everyone aligned around patients' needs and their care journey. Health Cloud enables this process in a more sophisticated and efficient way than ever before."
Joshua Newman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Salesforce, said: "Technology is driving a change in patient expectations, and healthcare companies are under increasing pressure to use modern, smart technology to foster strong patient relationships. With Health Cloud, Ashfield is enhancing its patient support programs, enabling more personalized, 1-to-1 communication with patients about their disease, as well as the right level of support to help them stay on track with their prescribed course of therapy."
About Ashfield
Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare plc, is a global leader in commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Ashfield operates across two broad areas of activity: commercial and clinical services, and communications services. It focuses on supporting healthcare professionals and patients at all stages of the product life cycle. The division provides field and contact center sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information and event management services to over 300 healthcare companies in over 50 countries.
For more information, go to www.ashfieldhealthcare.com.
About Salesforce Health Cloud
Salesforce Health Cloud is a cloud-based patient relationship management solution, built on the Salesforce Service Cloud—the world's #1 customer service and support application—
Salesforce, Health Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
