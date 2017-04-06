Dr. Larry Stone Receives Service Award From the Valley Forge Dental Conference

ADA_ Dr- Larry- Stone

Contact

Sharon Marshall

***@mkt-sol.com Sharon Marshall

End

-- Dr. Larry Stone, a dentist with a family and cosmetic dental practice in Doylestown, received the Greater Philadelphia Valley Forge Dental Conference 2017 Recognition Award for distinguished and unselfish service to the conference. Dr. Cary Limberakis, president of the Second District Valley Forge Dental Association, presented the award to Dr. Stone at this year's conference on March 8, 2017. This is the second time Dr. Stone has been lauded by the Association, the last occasion being at the fall meeting of the Valley Forge Dental Conference in 2014 where he received an award for distinguished service to the dental profession.The Second District Valley Forge Dental Association (VFDA) represents members in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton Counties. Each spring it hosts the three-day Valley Forge Dental Conference. Dr. Stone has served on the scientific program committee for the Association's Valley Forge conference for 29 years. In addition to serving as a member of the scientific program committee he was General Chairperson of the 25Conference in 2011."Being a member of these professional dental associations is critical in remaining up to date on the various developments in the profession. I am very proud to serve this Association and to work with my fellow dentists to improve the quality of care throughout the region," noted Dr. Stone.For more information about Dr. Stone, call 215-230-7667 or visit www.DrLarryStone.com