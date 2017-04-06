News By Tag
Dr. Larry Stone Receives Service Award From the Valley Forge Dental Conference
The Second District Valley Forge Dental Association (VFDA) represents members in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton Counties. Each spring it hosts the three-day Valley Forge Dental Conference. Dr. Stone has served on the scientific program committee for the Association's Valley Forge conference for 29 years. In addition to serving as a member of the scientific program committee he was General Chairperson of the 25th Conference in 2011.
"Being a member of these professional dental associations is critical in remaining up to date on the various developments in the profession. I am very proud to serve this Association and to work with my fellow dentists to improve the quality of care throughout the region," noted Dr. Stone.
For more information about Dr. Stone, call 215-230-7667 or visit www.DrLarryStone.com
