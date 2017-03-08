 
Dr. Larry Stone Participates in National Research Study

Findings to be published in the Journal of the American Dental Association
 
 
ADA_Dr-Larry-Stone
ADA_Dr-Larry-Stone
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Larry Stone, a dentist with a family and cosmetic dental practice in Doylestown, has participated in a national Cracked Tooth Registry study conducted by the National Dental Practice-Based Research Network, of which he is a member.  This is the largest study on cracked teeth ever conducted, resulting in the peer-review manuscript, "Correlation between symptoms and external characteristics of cracked teeth," which has been accepted for publication in the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA).

209 practitioners participated in this research project, enrolling 2,975 patients with cracked teeth. The study reported that nearly 70% of patients in general dentistry practices had at least one cracked posterior tooth, with only 21% showing symptoms. The purpose of the study, therefore, was to correlate the traits and behaviors of patients with cracked teeth to symptoms of pain and/or impaired function. Researchers concluded that the patients who reported clenching or grinding their teeth and had a molar with a crack that blocked transilluminated light were most likely to suffer symptoms.

"Incomplete tooth fractures can be very difficult for both the patient and dentist," remarks Dr. Stone. "The patient is in pain and we often have to run numerous tests to find the source of the problem. Being able to contribute to a study that helps us better understand diagnosis and treatment to resolve our patients' pain is very rewarding."

For more information about Dr. Stone, call 215-230-7667 or visit http://www.DrLarryStone.com

