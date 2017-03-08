News By Tag
Dr. Larry Stone Participates in National Research Study
Findings to be published in the Journal of the American Dental Association
209 practitioners participated in this research project, enrolling 2,975 patients with cracked teeth. The study reported that nearly 70% of patients in general dentistry practices had at least one cracked posterior tooth, with only 21% showing symptoms. The purpose of the study, therefore, was to correlate the traits and behaviors of patients with cracked teeth to symptoms of pain and/or impaired function. Researchers concluded that the patients who reported clenching or grinding their teeth and had a molar with a crack that blocked transilluminated light were most likely to suffer symptoms.
"Incomplete tooth fractures can be very difficult for both the patient and dentist," remarks Dr. Stone. "The patient is in pain and we often have to run numerous tests to find the source of the problem. Being able to contribute to a study that helps us better understand diagnosis and treatment to resolve our patients' pain is very rewarding."
For more information about Dr. Stone, call 215-230-7667 or visit http://www.DrLarryStone.com
