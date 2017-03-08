News By Tag
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa named one of the nation's 100 Top Hospitals by Truven Health
The Truven Health 100 Top Hospitals is the most comprehensive, academically driven study of its kind. It evaluates clinical and operational performance in 11 areas, addressing: inpatient mortality, 30-day mortality rate, complications, core measures, 30-day risk-adjusted readmission rate, severity-adjusted average length of stay, mean emergency room throughput, inpatient expense per discharge, Medicare spend per beneficiary, adjusted operating profit margin and Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score (patient rating of overall hospital performance)
"Being recognized as one of the nation's top hospitals is truly an honor," said Karl Keeler, President of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa. "Our staff and leadership work very hard to do what's best for our patients, the community, and each other. This award is representative of the extraordinary people and high-quality care we deliver at Saint Alphonsus in Nampa."
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa will continue their performance in quality, cost containment, and consumer satisfaction as they move their primary hospital operations to the new facility currently under construction near I-84 and Garrity, while also maintaining access for residents in south Nampa in the 12th Avenue Neighborhood Hospital (also currently under construction)
Based on the results of this year's study, if all Medicare inpatients received the same level of care as those treated in the award-winning facilities:
· Nearly than 89,000 additional lives could be saved
· Over 61,000 additional patients could be complication-
· Over $5.6 billion in inpatient costs could be saved
· The average patient stay would decrease by half a day
· Over 300,000 fewer discharged patients would be readmitted within 30 days
· Patients would spend nine minutes less in hospital emergency departments per visit.
"The hospital industry's ongoing transition from fee-for-service to value-based care appears to be bearing some positive results for both patients and payers," said Jean Chenoweth, senior vice president at Truven Health Analytics. "The magnitude of improvement we've observed over the last five years is greater than any other five-year period we've tracked. On top of that, this year's winners have reached new highs in performance in comparison to peers across the country, which suggests that improvement in value from hospitals is likely to continue."
The winning hospitals were announced in the March 6th edition of Modern Healthcare magazine.
For more information, visit 100tophospitals.com.
