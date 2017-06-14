News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Saint Alphonsus to celebrate grand opening of new medical center at I-84 & Garrity in Nampa
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – I-84 & Garrity to offer comprehensive hospital services in a new, state-of-the-art facility
WHO: Saint Alphonsus staff, community leaders, and the media are invited to attend the VIP ribbon cutting event. Saint Alphonsus physicians and administration, along with constructors, architects, and other contractors for the project will be in attendance.
WHEN: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 4:00p.
WHERE: Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – I-84 & Garrity
4300 E. Flamingo Avenue
Nampa, Idaho 83686
For more information go to: https://www.saintalphonsus.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse