Saint Alphonsus to celebrate grand opening of new medical center at I-84 & Garrity in Nampa

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – I-84 & Garrity to offer comprehensive hospital services in a new, state-of-the-art facility
 
BOISE, Idaho - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT:      Saint Alphonsus will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the upcoming opening of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – I-84 & Garrity campus in Nampa.  The 240,000 square foot facility offers 106 total patient beds with 6 operating rooms and private patient rooms throughout.  Built with the latest developments in hospital design and clinical technology, the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center at I-84 & Garrity will offer quality care closer to home for those in and around Canyon County.

WHO:          Saint Alphonsus staff, community leaders, and the media are invited to attend the VIP ribbon cutting event.  Saint Alphonsus physicians and administration, along with constructors, architects, and other contractors for the project will be in attendance.

WHEN:      Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 4:00p.

WHERE:   Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – I-84 & Garrity

4300 E. Flamingo Avenue

Nampa, Idaho 83686

For more information go to: https://www.saintalphonsus.org/
Saint Alphonsus
