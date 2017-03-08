 
News By Tag
* Industrial Automation
* Machine Performance
* Oee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Automation Intellect Launches New Software for Monitoring, Improving Industrial Machine Performance

New SaaS solution provides insight on machine performance and overall equipment effectiveness at an affordable price.
 
 
Automation Intellect
Automation Intellect
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Industrial Automation
* Machine Performance
* Oee

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Products

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Automation Intellect recently announced the release of their flagship Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) product called Automation Intellect.

SaaS Solution for Improving Industrial Manufacturing Machine Performance

This Software as a Service (SaaS) product provides manufacturers an unprecedented level of insight into their machine performance.   The product provides both managers and technicians a way to improve their overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

"Improving your OEE by even a percentage can literally mean millions of dollars for a mid-sized manufacturing organization. We know this product will make a dramatic operational and financial impact that can go straight to the bottom-line," said Brad DeMarco, President and CEO of Automation Intellect.

Improving OEE Through Insight

Automation Intellect enables manufacturers to go from little or no insight to 100% visibility within a few days. The product provides insight into hourly production, quality, and performance rates.  It provides insight into the specific faults and rejects that are causing the most downtime.

"Our approach was to build an easy-to-use interface that presents the problem and solutions to improving OEE while hiding any of the data-processing complexity," says Kurt Lueck, Chief Technology Officer.   Automation Intellect's solution identifies the issues and provides insight into the next action.   Future versions will go even further by providing predictive analytics to alert users of issues before they even occur.

Pricing and Availability

Automation Intellect's introductory pricing model of only $375 per month per machine enables even the smallest of manufacturers to move their equipment performance to a world-class level with insight.

"We developed a pricing model that makes it easy for any customer to get started.  When you compare the bottom-line savings of improving your OEE to the cost of Automation Intellect it is an easy decision," says Bruce Wilkinson, COO of Automation Intellect.

For a very limited time, Automation Intellect is offering a one-month free-trial.  Visit the Automation Intellect website for details or to schedule a demo.

Website: http://www.automationintellect.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/automationintellect
Twitter: http://twitter.com/automationintel
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/15245805

Contact
Brad DeMarco, President & CEO
704-844-1806
info@automationintellect.com
End
Source:Automation Intellect
Email:***@automationintellect.com Email Verified
Tags:Industrial Automation, Machine Performance, Oee
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share