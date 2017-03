Automation Intellect Launches New Software for Monitoring, Improving Industrial Machine Performance

New SaaS solution provides insight on machine performance and overall equipment effectiveness at an affordable price.

-- Automation Intellect recently announced the release of their flagship Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) product called Automation Intellect.This Software as a Service (SaaS) product provides manufacturers an unprecedented level of insight into their machine performance. The product provides both managers and technicians a way to improve their overall equipment effectiveness (OEE)."Improving your OEE by even a percentage can literally mean millions of dollars for a mid-sized manufacturing organization. We know this product will make a dramatic operational and financial impact that can go straight to the bottom-line,"said Brad DeMarco, President and CEO of Automation Intellect.Automation Intellect enables manufacturers to go from little or no insight to 100% visibility within a few days. The product provides insight into hourly production, quality, and performance rates. It provides insight into the specific faults and rejects that are causing the most downtime."Our approach was to build an easy-to-use interface that presents the problem and solutions to improving OEE while hiding any of the data-processing complexity,"says Kurt Lueck, Chief Technology Officer. Automation Intellect's solution identifies the issues and provides insight into the next action. Future versions will go even further by providing predictive analytics to alert users of issues before they even occur.Automation Intellect's introductory pricing model of only $375 per month per machine enables even the smallest of manufacturers to move their equipment performance to a world-class level with insight."We developed a pricing model that makes it easy for any customer to get started. When you compare the bottom-line savings of improving your OEE to the cost of Automation Intellect it is an easy decision," says Bruce Wilkinson, COO of Automation Intellect.For a very limited time, Automation Intellect is offering a one-month free-trial. Visit the Automation Intellect website for details or to schedule a demo.Website: http://www.automationintellect.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ automationintellect Twitter: http://twitter.com/automationintelLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/15245805