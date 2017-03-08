News By Tag
Automation Intellect Launches New Software for Monitoring, Improving Industrial Machine Performance
New SaaS solution provides insight on machine performance and overall equipment effectiveness at an affordable price.
SaaS Solution for Improving Industrial Manufacturing Machine Performance
This Software as a Service (SaaS) product provides manufacturers an unprecedented level of insight into their machine performance. The product provides both managers and technicians a way to improve their overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).
"Improving your OEE by even a percentage can literally mean millions of dollars for a mid-sized manufacturing organization. We know this product will make a dramatic operational and financial impact that can go straight to the bottom-line,"
Improving OEE Through Insight
Automation Intellect enables manufacturers to go from little or no insight to 100% visibility within a few days. The product provides insight into hourly production, quality, and performance rates. It provides insight into the specific faults and rejects that are causing the most downtime.
"Our approach was to build an easy-to-use interface that presents the problem and solutions to improving OEE while hiding any of the data-processing complexity,"
Pricing and Availability
Automation Intellect's introductory pricing model of only $375 per month per machine enables even the smallest of manufacturers to move their equipment performance to a world-class level with insight.
"We developed a pricing model that makes it easy for any customer to get started. When you compare the bottom-line savings of improving your OEE to the cost of Automation Intellect it is an easy decision," says Bruce Wilkinson, COO of Automation Intellect.
For a very limited time, Automation Intellect is offering a one-month free-trial. Visit the Automation Intellect website for details or to schedule a demo.
Website: http://www.automationintellect.com
Contact
Brad DeMarco, President & CEO
704-844-1806
info@automationintellect.com
