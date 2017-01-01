 
News By Tag
* Onlineshopping
* Online Shopping
* Ecommerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hamburg
  Hamburg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Shoppers in Asia-Pacific enjoy the convenience of mobile payment, says yStats.com report

Germany-based business research company yStats.com's new publication "Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016" reveals the evolving payment preferences of online shoppers in the vast region.
 
 
Infographic: Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016
Infographic: Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Onlineshopping
Online Shopping
Ecommerce

Industry:
Business

Location:
Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany

Subject:
Reports

HAMBURG, Germany - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The yStats.com report tells of variation in payment methods between the 10 online retail markets covered, as well as general trends affecting the region. In advanced economies of Australia, Japan and South Korea, online shoppers prefer traditional credit cards for payment, while in the developing nations, led by China, alternative methods are preferred. The increasing use of mobile payment is a common trend across the region.

Merchants and payment processors are learning that a variety of methods is necessary to accommodate the payment preferences of online shoppers. A survey cited in the yStats.com report reflects that nearly one third of shoppers surveyed in Japan had abandoned an online shopping cart when they reached check-out and learned that their preferred method of payment was not available.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/20170101_Product-Brochure-Order-Form_Asia-Pacific-Online-Payment-Methods_Full-Year-2016.pdf

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

Contact
yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
End
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
Tags:Onlineshopping, Online Shopping, Ecommerce
Industry:Business
Location:Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share