Moss & Associates Promotes Jason Clark to Vice President/Project Executive

Jason Clark

End

-- Moss & Associates has promoted Jason Clark to vice president/project executive. Clark, who has more than 15 years of experience in construction management, first joined Moss in 2005 as an assistant project manager.In his new capacity, Clark will supervise multi-million dollar projects from the conception phase through completion. Previously, as a project executive, he managed the construction of three high-rise condominiums in Miami-Dade County: 400 Sunny Isles, 1010 Brickell and The Harbour."Jason is an incredible asset to our team," said Scott Moss, president of Moss & Associates. "His extensive knowledge of the construction industry, positive attitude and business savvy made him the perfect candidate for this position."Prior to joining Moss, Clark held the positions of assistant project manager and assistant superintendent at Bovis Lend Lease in New York City.Clark earned an M.B.A. and a Bachelor of Science in building construction from the University of Florida. He is LEED accredited and a Florida certified licensed general contractor. Clark resides in Coconut Grove.About Moss:Moss & Associates (www.mosscm.com)is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With nine regional offices from Hawai'i to the Caribbean, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build, and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.