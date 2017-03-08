News By Tag
Moss & Associates Promotes Jason Clark to Vice President/Project Executive
In his new capacity, Clark will supervise multi-million dollar projects from the conception phase through completion. Previously, as a project executive, he managed the construction of three high-rise condominiums in Miami-Dade County: 400 Sunny Isles, 1010 Brickell and The Harbour.
"Jason is an incredible asset to our team," said Scott Moss, president of Moss & Associates. "His extensive knowledge of the construction industry, positive attitude and business savvy made him the perfect candidate for this position."
Prior to joining Moss, Clark held the positions of assistant project manager and assistant superintendent at Bovis Lend Lease in New York City.
Clark earned an M.B.A. and a Bachelor of Science in building construction from the University of Florida. He is LEED accredited and a Florida certified licensed general contractor. Clark resides in Coconut Grove.
About Moss:
Moss & Associates (www.mosscm.com)
