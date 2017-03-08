News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Southeastern IT Consulting Firm EDTS Named Among Top Managed I.T. Service Providers in North America
Information technology firm EDTS has been anmed to CRN's Elite 150 ranking of the top managed I.T. service providers in all of North America for the fifth consecutive year. The company serves organizations across the Southeast.
The MSP500 is CRN's annual list recognizing the top managed service providers in North America. The Elite 150 are largely traditional, enterprise-focused resellers that have a significant managed service offering. In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.
"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers' changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments."
The MSP500 list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/
"This honor is directly attributable to our team's laser focus on helping customers attain the highest level of success possible from their IT investment,"
EDTS is a regional technology consulting firm that specializes in providing managed I.T. services, network security and advanced infrastructure solutions to organizations across the Southeast.
CRN is a channel catalyst connecting technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of channel experience, CRN delivers media, event, consulting, education and marketing solutions to the technology marketplace. Learn more at www.thechannelco.com.
The 75-person EDTS organization serves customers from offices in Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina, Asheville, North Carolina and its headquarters in Augusta, Georgia. EDTS has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America for seven consecutive years and has been honored for excellence on numerous other national and Southeastern lists.
Founded in 1999, EDTS has over 75 professionals serving clients 24/7/365 across the Southeast from offices in Augusta, GA; Columbia and Greenville, SC; and Asheville, NC. A full-service technology consulting firm, EDTS helps clients increase system uptime, ensure data security and remove the everyday burden of supporting I.T. so clients can concentrate on their business. Learn more by calling 855.411.EDTS
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse