News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New stapleless stapler enhances Detectamet's switch2stitch® range
Detectamet's new stapleless stapler for food manufacturers can securely stitch ten sheets without needing a metal staple. This reduces contamination that triggers the expensive recalls of food.
The modern metal stapler appeared 80 years ago. It has been estimated that $20million worth of staples were sold in the USA in 2012. That is the equivalent of 25billion staples used in all applications.
Food contamination from metal is the most frequent physical contaminant and staples are the fourth most common metal source. To prevent this happening policies are applied that ban the introduction or use of staples in the food processing environment.
Detectamet has worked for a number of years through its switch2stitch®
The blue, green or red coloured staplers mean that they can be allocated to particular use or locations within a HACCP and HRPC Management System.
John Ireland, Detectamet International Sales Director explained that "We are always mindful of the practical needs of the food industry and we are aware that good food safety practices can sometimes have unintended consequences."
For more information contact jon.ireland@
http://www.detectamet.co.uk/
Contact
Derrick Blunden
***@detectamet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse