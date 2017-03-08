Book Direct with HMH – Hospitality Management Holding And Save 15% on Best Available Rate

Featuring a fabulous selection of hotels, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding has got an unbeatable offer for travelers this season.

-- Featuring a fabulous selection of hotels, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding has got an unbeatable offer for travelers this season. Book your room directly with HMH and save 15% on the best available rate.• Children up to the age of 12 years stay for free• Free WiFi of course• No cancellation feeLaunching the promotion, Ferghal Purcell, Chief Operating Officer of HMH, said, "Starting today, theoffer is going to be available at all our hotels including The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, Coral Dubai Deira Hotel, Coral Beirut Al Hamra Hotel, Coral Muscat Hotel & Apartments, Corp Amman Hotel, Coral Al Ahsa Hotel, Coral Jubail Hotel, Coral Khartoum Hotel, Coral Port Sudan Hotel and EWA Khartoum Hotel & Apartments, and will run until May 31, 2017. We are delighted to give our guests the best price when they book directly with us. This promotion is designed to reward travelers with greater value when they book through our brand website www.hmhhotelgroup.com or call center."Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.