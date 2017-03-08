 
Celebrate Mother's Day at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

This Mother's Day show your mum how much you care for her with a special celebration at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah,
 
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- This Mother's Day show your mum how much you care for her with a special celebration at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding. Take advantage of the hotel's superb promotion and treat your mum to a memorable lunch or dinner at Cote Jardin, Al Dente (Lunch or Dinner) or Casa Samak (Dinner). Your mum dines free at any of the outlets when you book a table for 4 persons. In addition, get a voucher for 15% discount that can be used on your next visit to Casa Samak or Al Dente.

Haytham Aziz, Hotel Manager, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "Mother's Day is an opportunity for all the family to express their affection for the unique individual who is the heart of every household. Allow your mother to relax and be pampered as you shower your utmost affection and surprise her with little things that could add a sparkle to her smile and touch her soul. We will make it extra special for her. So if you are a group of four or more than your mother dines free. Alternatively, thank your mother for all that she does for you with our very special 'I Love You Mom' cake available at the Rumours Lobby Lounge".

• 21st March, 2017
• At Cote Jardin & Al Dente (Lunch or Dinner) and Casa Samak (Dinner)
• Also, get a voucher for 15% discount on your next visit at Casa Samak or Al Dente

Terms & Conditions Apply

For more information and bookings call 06-5229999

About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.

