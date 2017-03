Machine Vision System Market Expected to Reach $18.7 Billion, Globally by 2022

Machine Vision System Market, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $10.6 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $18.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2016-2022

-- Machine vision systemhave evolved rapidly to accelerate high performance for production line monitoring system and automated guidance of industrial robots. Continued evolution of CMOS image sensors and rise in demand for automation in industrial applications are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, intensive training and education, an essential requirement to enable entry of machine vision in newer markets restrain the market growth.Machine vision systems have penetration in a wide range of industries, such as industrial, healthcare, electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and many more. In 2015, industrial and electronics segments had more than 50% market share in the overall machine vision system market. The manufacturers of automated guided robots and vehicles incorporate advanced machine vision systems for applications such as positioning and identification to maintain a competitive advantage. From a growth perspective, Healthcare sector is expected to witness the highest growth, with a CAGR of around 12%, due to the increased investments by the market players for developing machine vision systems for applications, such as clinical diagnostics, in vitro diagnostics, and surgical lab automation, thus, enabling complex workflows.Embedded system accounted for the highest share, i.e., 33.4%, of the overall machine vision system market size in 2015, owing to the constantly evolving machine vision software for image processing. Smart camera is expected to be the fastest growing component segment of the machine vision system industry, growing with a CAGR of 10.3%, owing to its incorporation in most of the upcoming machine vision systems.In the system type segment, 1D measurement consumed the largest share followed by 2D measurement, while 3D measurement is expected to exhibit significant growth, with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The growth of 3D measurement would be driven by the increase in demand of precision in production line monitoring and guidance.Asia-Pacific held the highest machine vision system market share in 2015, generating more than half of the global market revenue. The region is anticipated to be the most potential investment area of machine vision system, with a high growth rate, exhibiting an increased demand due to rapid rise in sales of industrial robots and monitoring systems.1) Smart camera is expected to be the fastest growing component segment of the machine vision system industry, growing with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2016 - 20222) 3D measurement is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period3) law detection and verification applications are two of the fastest growing application segments in machine vision system market, together constituting more than half of the overall market revenue in 20154) Industrial segment contributed over 29.0% of the overall market in 2015, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period5) Europe is expected to be the fastest growing machine vision system market, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast periodSeveral prominent players operating in the machine vision system market adopted partnership as one of their key growth strategies. Companies such as Cognex Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Keyence Corporation, and National Instruments Corporation have introduced innovative and technologically advanced products to capture greater market share. Prominent companies profiled in the report include Texas Instruments, Inc., Basler AG, Baumer Optronic GmbH, Sick AG, Omron Corporation, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, and others.