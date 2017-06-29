Indian Dental Consumables Market Explores New Growth Opportunities by 2017 to 2023

The use of dental consumables is expected to increase in the near future, owing to rise in prevalence of dental problems across the country and increased dental tourism due to low cost and quality treatment

-- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Indian Dental Consumables Market by Product and Location: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the indian dental consumables market was valued at $116,397 thousand in 2016, and is projected to reach $232,527 thousand by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2017 to 2023. The other consumables segment dominated the consumables market, accounting for a share of more half of the market in 2016.Dental consumables include medical devices such as dental sundries, small equipment, dental restoration devices, and other consumables to treat dental caries and periodontal diseases.The growth of the Indian dental consumables market is driven by rise in investments for establishment of multispecialty hospitals offering dentistry, increased efforts to establish India as a manufacturing hub for dental supplies, and growth in in dental tourism due to low cost and efficient treatment. However, price sensitivity of the dental consumables due to fluctuating currency exchange rates is expected to limit the market growth. Increased focus of the multinationals such as Dentsply Sirona, 3M, and others to invest and expand in India is expected to offer lucrative opportunity for the market.The endodontics segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2017 to 2023, owing to increase in prevalence of dental problems among all age groups.• The dental ceramics segment is projected to grow at CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.• The top five metro cities dominated the market in 2016, accounting for five-sixths share of the market.• In 2016, the handheld RC files segment accounted for a share of more than half of the total Indian dental consumables market.• The dental disposables segment accounted for the highest CAGR of 12.2% in 2016.In 2016, top five metro cities accounted for a share of five-sixths of the Indian market, owing to increase in prevalence of various dental problems such as periodontal diseases and dental caries. Next 40 towns holds the second position in the Indian dental consumables market.The major companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Anand Meproducts Pvt. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Indident, Institut Straumann AG, Mil Medical Dental Systems Pvt. Ltd., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, and Mani Inc.Access Full Summary at: