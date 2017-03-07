 
Quirky Online Businesses Dorky Dino and Brandi Miller Art to Unite, Making Shopping Easier

Small artist to combine her two businesses so artwork is easier to find.
 
 
Dorky Dino and Brandi Miller Art are merging in 2017
Dorky Dino and Brandi Miller Art are merging in 2017
WARRENSBURG, Mo. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Brandi Miller, an artist from Warrensburg, MO, is merging her two businesses: Dorky Dino and Brandi Miller Art. They will merge this year under the name Dorky Dino, making it easier for customers to find all of Miller's creations in one place, her online web store http://dorkydino.etsy.com.

Brandi is a University of Central Missouri alum and has been selling her artwork for seven years. She founded Dorky Dino in 2011, designing cute and quirky characters and turning them into jewelry, keychains, patches, and more. Her work focuses on colorful and happy imagery.

Previously, the business Brandi Miller Art was dedicated to fine art including paintings, photography, and graphic design. Now all of Miller's artwork will be found at Dorky Dino. The merger came about as a way to make it easier for those interested in Brandi's artwork and creations to be able to find them all in one place. The merge will happen over the course of this year, where products from Brandi Miller Art will be transitioned to Dorky Dino and customers will be notified.

Brandi is excited for the coming changes, exclaiming, "This will be a fantastic way to unite my brand! My hope is that it will make it easier for people interested in my artwork to find it."

Dorky Dino will continue to focus on colorful and happy imagery, but will also expand out into more types of artwork, opening up new avenues for more products. The shop can be found at http://dorkydino.etsy.com where new products will be added regularly.

Contact
Brandi Miller
Dorky Dino
***@dorkydino.com
Source:
Email:***@dorkydino.com
Tags:Fine Art, Gift Shop, Quirky Art
Industry:Arts
Location:Missouri - United States
Subject:Mergers
