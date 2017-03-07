News By Tag
Quirky Online Businesses Dorky Dino and Brandi Miller Art to Unite, Making Shopping Easier
Small artist to combine her two businesses so artwork is easier to find.
Brandi is a University of Central Missouri alum and has been selling her artwork for seven years. She founded Dorky Dino in 2011, designing cute and quirky characters and turning them into jewelry, keychains, patches, and more. Her work focuses on colorful and happy imagery.
Previously, the business Brandi Miller Art was dedicated to fine art including paintings, photography, and graphic design. Now all of Miller's artwork will be found at Dorky Dino. The merger came about as a way to make it easier for those interested in Brandi's artwork and creations to be able to find them all in one place. The merge will happen over the course of this year, where products from Brandi Miller Art will be transitioned to Dorky Dino and customers will be notified.
Brandi is excited for the coming changes, exclaiming, "This will be a fantastic way to unite my brand! My hope is that it will make it easier for people interested in my artwork to find it."
Dorky Dino will continue to focus on colorful and happy imagery, but will also expand out into more types of artwork, opening up new avenues for more products. The shop can be found at http://dorkydino.etsy.com where new products will be added regularly.
