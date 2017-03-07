 
News By Tag
* Black Owned Makeup Brand
* Beauty
* Cosmetics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Kawaii Girl Cosmetics Redefines Black Girl Magic with a New Outlook on Beauty

 
 
Kawaii Girl Cosmetics Debuts on Fox Charlotte's Good Day Charlotte Morning Show
Kawaii Girl Cosmetics Debuts on Fox Charlotte's Good Day Charlotte Morning Show
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Black Owned Makeup Brand
Beauty
Cosmetics

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Features

NEW YORK - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Kawaii Girl Cosmetics, a New York based black owned makeup brand, made its official broadcast television debut on local Fox Charlotte affiliate's "Good Day Charlotte" morning program this week. Their appearance on the morning news show marks their official launch in North America and their long term focus on building an international beauty brand that resonates with not just black women, but beauty aficionados everywhere. The fresh cosmetics line has plans to redefine Western beauty standards while simultaneously changing stereotypes of black women in America by fusing beauty with whimsy to channel a more carefree black girl. Just like there is no one way to channel beauty through cosmetics, there is no one way to be a black woman, not only in America – but around the world.

Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is the brainchild of Dorian Smith-Garcia, a makeup enthusiast obsessed with finding the perfect pair of flutter lashes, matte lipsticks and foundations. Frustrated with the limited Western beauty aspirational images for women of color, which almost always focused on vixen tropes, she began Kawaii Girl Cosmetics to become an inclusive line that everyone from the makeup junkies to newbies could enjoy. Thanks to her professional life in the Japanese entertainment industry and as the founder of popular bridal & destination wedding inspiration site The Anti Bridezilla, Dorian constantly travels to Tokyo where she was greatly influenced by Japanese skincare, beauty brands and trends. She is such a fan of Japan that she was actually married in Tokyo in 2014. What resonated most with her was that Asian beauty goals centered around a more natural, fresh faced look. Armed with her appreciation of Kawaii culture and passion for makeup, Dorian created Kawaii Girl Cosmetics.

When asked for her definition of a Kawaii Girl, Dorian had this to say: "In Japanese, "kawaii" means cute. And the concept of cute is something that is prominently featured in Japanese beauty culture, which focuses on enhancing your natural beauty. Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is centered on the belief that cosmetics should enhance your natural beauty - leaving you comfortable and confident in your own skin rather than reinventing your gorgeous features. I believe what you see in the mirror – before and after you apply makeup – should still feel like you!"

Kawaii Girl Cosmetics launched with a curated collection of premium, hand-crafted eyelashes ranging from human hair, mink and silk fibers to create delicate multidimensional lashes taking you seamlessly from day to night. Their first collection is aptly named after Dorian's favorite city, Tokyo, and features styles highlighting popular districts in one of the world's most metropolitan cities. Their most dramatic lash, Odaiba, is named after the resort Tokyo district where Dorian held her own nuptials. Although 2017 is focused solely on dramatic eyelashes, the brand will later expand into color cosmetics and beauty tools in future seasons with each new collection inspired by a popular city from around the world.

Currently, Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is exclusively available through their online portal at www.kawaiigirlcosmetics.com. Since its launch, the brand has already gone international with a growing fan base in Latin America. 2017 will see the brand increase their North American presence with integrations with the Miss New Jersey organization and an upcoming beauty competition reality series set to air after Project Runway this Fall on US network television.

For more information about Kawaii Girl Cosmetics visit www.kawaiigirlcosmetics.com or follow their Instagram @kawaiigirlcosmetics (http://www.instagram.com/kawaiigirlcosmetics).
End
Source:Kawaii Girl Cosmetics
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Black Owned Makeup Brand, Beauty, Cosmetics
Industry:Beauty
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Big Apple Style Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share