Kawaii Girl Cosmetics Redefines Black Girl Magic with a New Outlook on Beauty
Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is the brainchild of Dorian Smith-Garcia, a makeup enthusiast obsessed with finding the perfect pair of flutter lashes, matte lipsticks and foundations. Frustrated with the limited Western beauty aspirational images for women of color, which almost always focused on vixen tropes, she began Kawaii Girl Cosmetics to become an inclusive line that everyone from the makeup junkies to newbies could enjoy. Thanks to her professional life in the Japanese entertainment industry and as the founder of popular bridal & destination wedding inspiration site The Anti Bridezilla, Dorian constantly travels to Tokyo where she was greatly influenced by Japanese skincare, beauty brands and trends. She is such a fan of Japan that she was actually married in Tokyo in 2014. What resonated most with her was that Asian beauty goals centered around a more natural, fresh faced look. Armed with her appreciation of Kawaii culture and passion for makeup, Dorian created Kawaii Girl Cosmetics.
When asked for her definition of a Kawaii Girl, Dorian had this to say: "In Japanese, "kawaii" means cute. And the concept of cute is something that is prominently featured in Japanese beauty culture, which focuses on enhancing your natural beauty. Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is centered on the belief that cosmetics should enhance your natural beauty - leaving you comfortable and confident in your own skin rather than reinventing your gorgeous features. I believe what you see in the mirror – before and after you apply makeup – should still feel like you!"
Kawaii Girl Cosmetics launched with a curated collection of premium, hand-crafted eyelashes ranging from human hair, mink and silk fibers to create delicate multidimensional lashes taking you seamlessly from day to night. Their first collection is aptly named after Dorian's favorite city, Tokyo, and features styles highlighting popular districts in one of the world's most metropolitan cities. Their most dramatic lash, Odaiba, is named after the resort Tokyo district where Dorian held her own nuptials. Although 2017 is focused solely on dramatic eyelashes, the brand will later expand into color cosmetics and beauty tools in future seasons with each new collection inspired by a popular city from around the world.
Currently, Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is exclusively available through their online portal at www.kawaiigirlcosmetics.com. Since its launch, the brand has already gone international with a growing fan base in Latin America. 2017 will see the brand increase their North American presence with integrations with the Miss New Jersey organization and an upcoming beauty competition reality series set to air after Project Runway this Fall on US network television.
For more information about Kawaii Girl Cosmetics visit www.kawaiigirlcosmetics.com or follow their Instagram @kawaiigirlcosmetics (http://www.instagram.com/
