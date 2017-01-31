News By Tag
Kawaii Girl Cosmetics Launches with Debut Tokyo Collection Premium Eyelashes
New-to-market cosmetics line Kawaii Girl Cosmetics launches January 2017 with a curated collection of premium eyelashes featuring styles inspired by Tokyo and its diverse city districts.
Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is the brainchild of Dorian Smith-Garcia, a makeup enthusiast obsessed with finding the perfect pair of flutter lashes, matte lipsticks and foundations. Frustrated with what she felt were limited options, she began Kawaii Girl Cosmetics to become an inclusive line that everyone from the makeup junkies to newbies could enjoy. Thanks to her professional life in the entertainment industry and as the founder of popular bridal & destination wedding inspiration site The Anti Bridezilla, Dorian constantly travels to Tokyo where she was greatly influenced by Japanese skincare, beauty brands and trends. Armed with her appreciation of Kawaii culture and passion for makeup, Dorian created Kawaii Girl Cosmetics.
When asked for her definition of a Kawaii Girl, Dorian had this to say:
"In Japanese, 'kawaii' means cute. And the concept of cute is something that is prominently featured in Japanese beauty culture, which focuses on enhancing your natural beauty. Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is centered on the concept of cosmetics to enhance your natural beauty that leaves you comfortable and confident in your own skin rather than reinventing your gorgeous features. I believe what you see in the mirror – before and after you apply makeup – should still feel like you! A Kawaii Girl is cosmopolitan and takes her cue from the international beauty community. She expects her makeup and beauty choices to create a look that's equal parts timeless yet unforgettable. But most importantly, her beauty style has a touch of whimsy…Kawaii even!"
Currently, Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is exclusively available through their online portal at www.kawaiigirlcosmetics.com/
For more information about Kawaii Girl Cosmetics visit http://www.kawaiigirlcosmetics.com or follow their Instagram at www.instagram.com/
