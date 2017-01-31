 
Kawaii Girl Cosmetics Launches with Debut Tokyo Collection Premium Eyelashes

New-to-market cosmetics line Kawaii Girl Cosmetics launches January 2017 with a curated collection of premium eyelashes featuring styles inspired by Tokyo and its diverse city districts.
 
 
Kawaii Girl Cosmetics Shibuya 3D Mink Lashes
Kawaii Girl Cosmetics Shibuya 3D Mink Lashes
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- In January 2017, Kawaii Girl Cosmetics officially launched in the United States. Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is a new beauty line that combines the aesthetic of Asian beauty brands with the fast paced modernity of Western beauty. To kick off their launch, Kawaii Girl debuted with a curated collection of premium, hand crafted eyelashes ranging from human hair, mink and silk fibers to create delicate multidimensional lashes taking you seamlessly from day to night. Their first collection is aptly named after Tokyo and features styles highlighting popular districts in one of the world's most metropolitan cities. Although 2017 is focused solely on dramatic eyelashes, the brand will later expand into color cosmetics and beauty tools in future seasons with each new collection inspired by a popular city from around the world.

Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is the brainchild of Dorian Smith-Garcia, a makeup enthusiast obsessed with finding the perfect pair of flutter lashes, matte lipsticks and foundations. Frustrated with what she felt were limited options, she began Kawaii Girl Cosmetics to become an inclusive line that everyone from the makeup junkies to newbies could enjoy. Thanks to her professional life in the entertainment industry and as the founder of popular bridal & destination wedding inspiration site The Anti Bridezilla, Dorian constantly travels to Tokyo where she was greatly influenced by Japanese skincare, beauty brands and trends. Armed with her appreciation of Kawaii culture and passion for makeup, Dorian created Kawaii Girl Cosmetics.

When asked for her definition of a Kawaii Girl, Dorian had this to say:

"In Japanese, 'kawaii' means cute. And the concept of cute is something that is prominently featured in Japanese beauty culture, which focuses on enhancing your natural beauty. Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is centered on the concept of cosmetics to enhance your natural beauty that leaves you comfortable and confident in your own skin rather than reinventing your gorgeous features. I believe what you see in the mirror – before and after you apply makeup – should still feel like you! A Kawaii Girl is cosmopolitan and takes her cue from the international beauty community. She expects her makeup and beauty choices to create a look that's equal parts timeless yet unforgettable. But most importantly, her beauty style has a touch of whimsy…Kawaii even!"

Currently, Kawaii Girl Cosmetics is exclusively available through their online portal at www.kawaiigirlcosmetics.com/shop. Since its launch, the brand has already gone international with a growing fan base in Latin America. The collection currently features eight unique lash styles and lengths – all with flexible and lightweight bands for a comfortable application. With proper care, a Kawaii Girl can wear her lashes as many as 20 times. To date, their most popular style is the Odaiba lash, which is also considered their bridal style. Odaiba is a romantic 3D mink demi lash set on a clear band which got its name because it's the Tokyo resort island where Dorian was actually married for her destination wedding.

For more information about Kawaii Girl Cosmetics visit http://www.kawaiigirlcosmetics.com or follow their Instagram at www.instagram.com/kawaiigirlcosmetics.
Source:Kawaii Girl Cosmetics
Email:***@gmail.com
