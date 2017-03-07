News By Tag
Local sponsorship comes in way of cybersecurity
In its 36th year, the student-run competition that is hosted by the UCLA Anderson School of Management aims to provide students with an intensive learning experience in the venture initiation process— requiring participants to manipulate and refine concepts, work cohesively toward a common goal and both develop as well as present their business plan to a panel of faculty, entrepreneurs, alumni, professional investors and advisors.
As last year's runner-up, Ariento was awarded $7,500 for their proprietary solution that limits risk for small businesses. Since that time, they were one of twenty winners selected in a field of over four hundred startups from around the world in the 2016 NextGen Global Franchising Competition, and have offices in both Los Angeles and Sacramento.
When asked about their willingness to sponsor the competition, Chris Rose, Founder and Managing Partner said, "The competition helped us turn what we knew was a good idea into a reality. Now, this is our opportunity to give back.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, they are also extremely vulnerable during the preliminary stages of operation. We want to help these businesses to understand the growing threat of cyber, while having the ability to grow their business and help our economy in a secure way."
Ariento is a service-disabled military veteran owned company with over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity and information technology (IT) services. Whether it has been with the Department of Defense, Marine Corps, or National Guard, their team has provided answers to the growing threat of cyber attacks and data breaches on behalf of their nation, its businesses and organizations as well as individuals.
To learn more about Ariento, visit: www.Ariento.com
