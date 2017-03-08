Country(s)
International Bancard Features Processing Point's uAccept Point of Sale Solution
"We are very pleased that International Bancard sees the value in promoting the uAccept point of sale system," said Marc Montaldi, Account Executive at Processing Point. "Our ISO channels continue to be an important part of our success. That piece wouldn't be complete if it weren't for great businesses like International Bancard."
The uAccept all-in-one POS solution offers three fully-integrated touch screen size options, a 5-bill cash drawer, internal and external receipt printers, an integrated customer display, and dynamic cloud software that allows businesses to access critical data any time and from any Internet connected device. Real time sales reports, advanced analytics, trending items and product set up are literally a click or swipe away. In addition to connecting business owners to their data, uAccept also keeps business owners connected to their customers with text messaging, twitter, email, loyalty campaigns, custom sales receipts and more.
"We are committed to offering our clients the best and most technologically advanced products to accept credit cards and other forms of payments," said International Bancard President, Gary Rutledge. "The uAccept POS systems are great and affordable solutions for our clients who are looking for additional methods of accepting in-person payments in lieu of standard credit card terminals."
About International Bancard:
Whether its clients serve 50 customers a week or 100,000 fans every night, International Bancard helps businesses grow by providing payment acceptance solutions, including credit and debit card processing, ACH, and gift cards. As a nationally recognized industry leader, businesses rely on International Bancard's market insight, data security knowledge and client care to deliver exceptional service to more customers in more locations. To learn more about International Bancard, visit www.InternationalBancard.com.
About Processing Point: Processing Point is a nationally-recognized business solutions provider and market leader of affordable cloud-based information systems for small to mid-size businesses. From employee time tracking management and business security systems, to POS and payment processing solutions, to mobile applications and ISO channel opportunities, Processing Point is The Connected Workplace™ offering advanced and reliable technology that helps businesses run more efficiently, productively and profitably. For more information on Processing Point, including details on the company's ISO channel, please call 800-518-8925 or visit www.ProcessingPoint.com.
