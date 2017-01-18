Country(s)
Processing Point and Priority Payments South Florida Partner to Promote uAccept POS
"There is nothing quite like the uAccept POS in today's marketplace,"
Priority Payments South Florida was motivated to join Processing Point's growing ISO channel for its own reasons.
"I'm a family man. There is nothing I love more than spending time with my two boys. Being able to provide systems that empower business owners to save time and save money so they can spend them where it matters most to them is what motivates me." Jonathan Gabel, President.
With tens of thousands of small and mid-sized business accounts and a top selling product line at high end retailers such as Staples, Costco, Amazon, OfficeMax and Frys, Processing Point created its ISO channel to fulfill a demand in the industry from ISO companies such as Priority Payments South Florida that were looking for a winning product to promote.
Priority Payments South Florida is committed to providing value in areas it feels are vital to a business's success: Technology, Service and Pricing. In addition to providing cost effective credit card processing and point of sale solutions, the company also has the industry knowledge to go along with it and offers a full suite of payroll services and human resources support.
About uAccept™: The uAccept all-in-one POS solution offers three fully-integrated touch screen size options, a 5-bill cash drawer, internal and external receipt printers, an integrated customer display, and dynamic cloud software that allows businesses to access critical data any time and from any Internet connected device. Real time sales reports, advanced analytics, trending items and product set up are literally a click or swipe away. In addition to connecting business owners to their data, uAccept also keeps business owners connected to their customers with text messaging, twitter, email, loyalty campaigns, custom sales receipts and more.
About Processing Point: Processing Point is a nationally-recognized business solutions provider and market leader of affordable cloud-based information systems for small to mid-size businesses. From employee time tracking management and business security systems, to POS and payment processing solutions, to mobile applications and ISO channel opportunitie. For more information on Processing Point, including details on the company's ISO channel, please call 800-518-8925 or visit www.ProcessingPoint.com.
