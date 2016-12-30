Country(s)
Industry News
Processing Point and Merchant Club of America Partner to Promote Top Selling POS Solution
"As a national provider of business solutions, Merchant Club of America is a natural fit to promote the uAccept POS," said Michael Jaffe, VP of ISO Channel Sales at Processing Point. "We are excited to team up with them to help more businesses improve their point-of-sale experience with our product line. uAccept is the best processor-neutral system available today and offers great flexibility when it comes to both the hardware and software. In addition, all uAccept accounts are backed by Processing Point's incredible customer support team."
Merchant Club of America (MCA) is a national leader of business solutions for small owner-operated retailers across the US. The company's focus is on driving more customer traffic through the front doors of its retail merchants and increasing their profits through operation automation, as well as loyalty and other related programs. MCA offers gift and loyalty programs, websites, SEO services, POS Systems, credit card terminals, customer and inventory data analytics, security surveillance, alarm monitoring, wholesale payment processing, lending, and much more. By utilizing its Point of Sales (POS) solutions, MCA can streamline small business operations in addition to helping save thousands of dollars per year in unnecessary card processing fees. In addition, they also create opportunities for their merchants to increase revenue and repeat business with their customers. MCA has 2 regional office locations (California and Texas) and has a sales presence in all 50 states.
"We are merchant advocates here at Merchant Club," said Zaven Tootikian. "By asking our customers specific probing questions related to their current operation and their business goals, we can customize and tailor fit any solution to meet their individual needs."
About uAccept™: The uAccept all-in-one POS solution offers three fully-integrated touch screen size options, a 5-bill cash drawer, internal and external receipt printers, an integrated customer display, and dynamic cloud software that allows businesses to access critical data any time and from any Internet connected device. Real time sales reports, advanced analytics, trending items and product set up are literally a click or swipe away. In addition to connecting business owners to their data, uAccept also keeps business owners connected to their customers with text messaging, twitter, email, loyalty campaigns, custom sales receipts and more.
About Processing Point: Processing Point is a nationally-recognized business solutions provider and market leader of affordable cloud-based information systems for small to mid-size businesses. From employee time tracking management and business security systems, to POS and payment processing solutions, to mobile applications and ISO channel opportunities, Processing Point is The Connected Workplace™ offering advanced and reliable technology that helps businesses run more efficiently, productively and profitably. For more information on Processing Point, including details on the company's ISO channel, please call 800-518-8925 or visit www.ProcessingPoint.com.
