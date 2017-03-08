News By Tag
B2BGateway CEO Honored as a Supply Chain 'Pro To Know' for Third Year in a Row
The Pros To Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chain for the significant challenges of today's business climate.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine recognizes Provider and Practitioner Professionals in the supply chain marketplace. The 'Pro's to Know' is an annual listing of individuals from software firms and service providers who have helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet the significant challenges in the year ahead.
Kevin Hoyle founded B2BGateway as a software development organization, Shannon Systems, LLC in Boston in 1999. B2BGateway was the name given to a cloud/SaaS based EDI solution developed by Shannon Systems in the year 2000 that became so popular and synonymous within the industry that the organization now trades as Shannon Systems, LLC dba B2BGateway.
Over the past 18 years EDI (Electronic Data Interchange)
In today's modern world of integrated data communication, the term modern EDI no longer just represents X12, EDIFACT or Tradacoms file exchanges, but rather has become a much more generic term for the exchange of all business data supported by 'Any to Any' integration. As a modern EDI solution provider B2BGateway gives all clients a completely integrated communication hub to all parties in their supply chain.
"It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized for the third year in succession as a supply chain 'Pro to Know' by industry peers such as Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine", states Kevin Hoyle, CEO B2BGateway, "When I founded the firm in 1999 I had no idea that it would grow so rapidly and now we have clients in over 30 countries operating in 17 different time zones supported by B2BGateway offices located in 4 different continents. 2017 is a going to be a great year for B2BGateway as we introduce many great new products and are looking forward to moving into our newly constructed global headquarters in Rhode Island, USA".
About B2BGateway: B2BGateway is a leading, global EDI (Electronic Data Interchange)
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive: Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com
