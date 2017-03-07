News By Tag
Quicklink to demonstrate Remote Communicator at CABSAT 2017
The Remote Communicator will allow you to stream video and audio to a web browser and return audio and video or audio only in real time, full duplex with ultra-low delay. The return feed can be received at the studio using a Quicklink Server or on own hardware for output via SDI or NDI. The cloud advanced firewall punch through with automatic fall back to Quicklink Relay Services will guarantee connectivity on the most challenging and secured networks.
Quicklink will also be showcasing their popular TX Skype call transceivers at CABSAT. Designed in partnership with Microsoft, the Quicklink TX is a Skype video call management system that enables professional reception and transmission of multiple Skype video calls through an SDI or HDMI interface.
The Quicklink Remote Communicator and Quicklink TX will be showcased at CABSAT 2017, Dubai World Trade Centre (stand I2-35) from 21st – 23rd March. Visit the Quicklink stand to see the solutions in action.
Book an appointment to meet Quicklink (http://quicklink.tv/
About Quicklink
Quicklink are one of the leading global provider for cost effective, high quality broadcast solutions in the fields of news, sport, entertainment and corporate media. Quicklink provides over 400 TV stations with software and hardware IP solutions for the transmission of live and edited video. Quicklink's solutions are the best available for achieving superb video and audio quality from low speed connections up to high speed HD. http://quicklink.tv/
For more information regarding the Quicklink Remote Communicator, TX Multi or other Quicklink solutions, speak to a member of the sales department on +44 1792 720880 or email sales@quicklink.tv
