Computers Will Never Again Lose Documents

It's obvious to most people that saying they would never lose their documents would be "Fake News". Something that's making headlines a lot these days.
 
 
CASTLEFORD, England - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- . However, now that we have your attention, at least once a week we get a business customer and a couple of home users in with a laptop or computer for repair where they have lost all their documents.

"It's probably something simple" they say, "but it contains all my company stuff and all my invoices and banking, so I can't do without it".

When we ask about their backups, we get blank stares. Many times the hard drive has totally failed and has to be replaced. Sometimes it's the scammers who have encrypted the hard drive.  There are data recovery specialists out there but these could prove very expensive for a small business.

Making backups is a very simple procedure.   IF IT MATTERS - MAKE A COPY

Copy it (don't move it) to a memory stick, cd, dvd, external hard drive, tape drive, to another computer, to the cloud, or anywhere that's not the original. Then if you lose it from one place, you've still got it somewhere else.

For example, I copy my important documents daily to a memory stick (pendrive) and take it home and copy it to my home computer, so I actually have 2 backups.  Then once a week, when I have finished the weeks business, I copy the entire documents section of the hard drive to an external hard drive and put it in the safe (or off-site in case of fire or burglary).  For a business, that makes sense.

A home user may just have a few documents and a load of photographs, that can be backed up once or twice and then just added to as needed. You can visit https://www.airedalecomputerrecycling.co.uk or check out our 3 retail computer shops in Pontefract, Castleford and Airedale for free advice on backups.

So, you need to ask yourself, if your computer fails, how much will you miss your data?

