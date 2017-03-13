News By Tag
Q&A's Released with Centrexion Therapeutics and Zoetis Ahead of Pain Therapeutics 2017
SMi Group have released a series of interviews ahead of the industry gathering on pain management, Pain Therapeutics.
Based upon the answers given, it is apparent that the industry is not far in the quest to combat opioid dependency and a number of challenges remain.
"We can limit opioid use, and we can treat the dependence/addiction, but we have not yet addressed the underlying problem- better non-addictive therapies to control a variety of painful conditions. Until we bring a number of better therapies to the market, there remains a limitation in the arsenal of analgesics to treat people with pain." Randall Stevens, Chief Medical Officer, Centrexion Therapeutics
"The biggest challenge in pain treatment is identifying drugs that reduce both the perception and emotional content of pain without side effects that compromise quality of life or lead to dependence. A major challenge to the pharmaceutical industry in this area is the evolving need for multimodal pain therapy. As our understanding of the complexity of various pain states evolves, the need for adjuvant analgesia is becoming more apparent. However, it is challenging to obtain regulatory approval of drug combinations, which may reduce efforts to commercialize such products." Steve Kamerling, Therapeutic Area Head for Pain, Inflammation and Oncology, Zoetis
The interviews released this week with two of the featured speakers are available to read in the event download centre at www.smi-online.co.uk/
Other notable speakers on the agenda include: AstraZeneca, Janssen, Nektar Therapeutics, Novartis, Cara Therapeutics, European Commission, and Pharmaleads. Further details including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at: www.pain-therapeutcs.co.uk/
Pain Therapeutics 2017
22nd & 23rd May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/
