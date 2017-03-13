 
Industry News





Q&A's Released with Centrexion Therapeutics and Zoetis Ahead of Pain Therapeutics 2017

SMi Group have released a series of interviews ahead of the industry gathering on pain management, Pain Therapeutics.
 
 
SOUTHWARK, England - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The 17th annual Pain Therapeutics conference programme will feature a selection of keynote addresses and case studies to capture the latest developments and approaches in pain therapy and drug development. It will hone in on key topics such as; product formulation; opioid addiction; translational pain research; breakthroughs in drug discovery; advantages and limitations of animal models; and present new findings from phase II clinical trials.

Based upon the answers given, it is apparent that the industry is not far in the quest to combat opioid dependency and a number of challenges remain.

"We can limit opioid use, and we can treat the dependence/addiction, but we have not yet addressed the underlying problem- better non-addictive therapies to control a variety of painful conditions. Until we bring a number of better therapies to the market, there remains a limitation in the arsenal of analgesics to treat people with pain." Randall Stevens, Chief Medical Officer, Centrexion Therapeutics

"The biggest challenge in pain treatment is identifying drugs that reduce both the perception and emotional content of pain without side effects that compromise quality of life or lead to dependence. A major challenge to the pharmaceutical industry in this area is the evolving need for multimodal pain therapy. As our understanding of the complexity of various pain states evolves, the need for adjuvant analgesia is becoming more apparent. However, it is challenging to obtain regulatory approval of drug combinations, which may reduce efforts to commercialize such products." Steve Kamerling, Therapeutic Area Head for Pain, Inflammation and Oncology, Zoetis

The interviews released this week with two of the featured speakers are available to read in the event download centre at www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/pain-therapeutics#tab_downloads

Other notable speakers on the agenda include: AstraZeneca, Janssen, Nektar Therapeutics, Novartis, Cara Therapeutics, European Commission, and Pharmaleads. Further details including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at: www.pain-therapeutcs.co.uk/prlog

Pain Therapeutics 2017

22nd & 23rd May

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/prlog


Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

For exhibition and sponsorship enquires contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk

For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

