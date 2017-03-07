News By Tag
The 2017 Highlights in Cyber Insurance Explored! LIVE Webcast
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on The 2017 Highlights in Cyber Insurance Explored! LIVE Webcast
Event Synopsis:
The rise of business digitization and online commerce has opened the gateways to cyberattacks. Nowadays, usage of firewall and installation of antivirus software on endpoints are no longer sufficient. Many business owners have started to realize that being hacked is an inevitability. The extent of financial damage a cyberattack can cause has led many companies towards cyber insurance to be able to protect themselves financially.
Businesses should be well-informed about their security risks, the variety of policies available in the market and the coverage they need to benefit greatly from cyber insurance. They must ensure that they get a policy that fits with their organizations.
In this LIVE Webcast, a remarkable panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the Cyber Insurance landscape. They will also share their insights on how to maximize opportunities in cyber insurance while dodging potential pitfalls.
Key topics include:
§ Cyber Insurance Policy Trends
§ Cyber Insurance – The Next Requirement?
§ Risks and Pitfalls
§ Opportunities and Challenges for Insurers and Reinsurers
§ Best Practices
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Blaney McMurtry
Avi Sharabi
Attorney
Risk Strategies Company
Robert H. Rosenzweig, RPLU
Vice President/National Cyber Risk Practice Leader
