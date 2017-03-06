 
News By Tag
* Temporary Wallpaper
* Interior Design
* Home Wall Decor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Alexandria
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1211109876

Introducing POZdesigns by Peter Zierlein for Casart Coverings Temporary Wallpaper

Intricate cut paper artwork creates Koi fish, Lovelace, Keyhole Patterns and a Koi Fish Pond Mural that has a modern, graphic appeal
 
 
Black & White Koi Fish Streamlines a Bathroom Elegantly
Black & White Koi Fish Streamlines a Bathroom Elegantly
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Temporary Wallpaper
Interior Design
Home Wall Decor

Industry:
Home

Location:
Alexandria - Virginia - US

Subject:
Products

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - March 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Peter O. Zierlein, internationally renowned designer and illustrator, has recently teamed up with Casart Coverings to offer his modern, graphic designs on reusable wallpaper. This sensational new collection, POZdesigns, is set to launch this week and we couldn't be more excited! Zierlein's German sense of design, using streamlined and simply elegant, hand-cut, paper shapes with sparse detail, is a meditation on balance and harmony.

Peter Zierlein's extensive client list consists of The New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, The Los Angeles Times, Berliner Zeitung, Stern, Der Spiegel, Le Monde Diplomatique, and Audi, among others. His use of colors and innovative illustrations prove to be refreshing and stand out among our other collections.

"I believe in formal and functional simplicity. I know from experience how very difficult it is to hang wallpaper and I think any way to make it easier to beautify your walls without having to hire a professional is great!" said Zierlein.

This collection includes 4 reusable wallpapers: Lovelace, Keyhole, Koi Fish patterns as well as Koi Fish Pond Mural. All of these patterns are customizable and will elevate the level of decoration in any room.

The Koi Fish wall covering is ideal for any room. In a bathroom in particular, it embodies a sense of sophistication in clean-crisp black and white or gray color options. Additionally, the Lovelace pattern consists of intricate lace with heart shapes in POZdesigns' modern styling, in 3 color options.

Zierlein's Keyhole pattern embodies the modern styling that is present in POZdesign's collection, with a unique pattern using an often overlooked, everyday element. Furthermore, the Koi Fish Pond Mural complements the Koi Fish pattern wallcovering described above, as well as lending a bright, bold depiction of fish that appear to be swimming under the water, with their bubbles creating concentric rings on the surface. The mural has movement and modern-graffiti style appeal.

Beginning March 14, this unusually vivid and clever collection will become available to the public and can be found here: https://www.casartcoverings.com/product-category/casart-c...

According to Zierlein, "You will enjoy these easy-on, easy-off  POZdesigns for Casart Coverings for a long time!"

Contact
For more information contact:
***@casartcoverings.com
End
Source:
Email:***@casartcoverings.com Email Verified
Tags:Temporary Wallpaper, Interior Design, Home Wall Decor
Industry:Home
Location:Alexandria - Virginia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Casart Coverings PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share