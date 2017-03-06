News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing POZdesigns by Peter Zierlein for Casart Coverings Temporary Wallpaper
Intricate cut paper artwork creates Koi fish, Lovelace, Keyhole Patterns and a Koi Fish Pond Mural that has a modern, graphic appeal
Peter Zierlein's extensive client list consists of The New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, The Los Angeles Times, Berliner Zeitung, Stern, Der Spiegel, Le Monde Diplomatique, and Audi, among others. His use of colors and innovative illustrations prove to be refreshing and stand out among our other collections.
"I believe in formal and functional simplicity. I know from experience how very difficult it is to hang wallpaper and I think any way to make it easier to beautify your walls without having to hire a professional is great!" said Zierlein.
This collection includes 4 reusable wallpapers: Lovelace, Keyhole, Koi Fish patterns as well as Koi Fish Pond Mural. All of these patterns are customizable and will elevate the level of decoration in any room.
The Koi Fish wall covering is ideal for any room. In a bathroom in particular, it embodies a sense of sophistication in clean-crisp black and white or gray color options. Additionally, the Lovelace pattern consists of intricate lace with heart shapes in POZdesigns' modern styling, in 3 color options.
Zierlein's Keyhole pattern embodies the modern styling that is present in POZdesign's collection, with a unique pattern using an often overlooked, everyday element. Furthermore, the Koi Fish Pond Mural complements the Koi Fish pattern wallcovering described above, as well as lending a bright, bold depiction of fish that appear to be swimming under the water, with their bubbles creating concentric rings on the surface. The mural has movement and modern-graffiti style appeal.
Beginning March 14, this unusually vivid and clever collection will become available to the public and can be found here: https://www.casartcoverings.com/
According to Zierlein, "You will enjoy these easy-on, easy-off POZdesigns for Casart Coverings for a long time!"
Contact
For more information contact:
***@casartcoverings.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse