Casart Coverings Adds New China Mural to its East Asia Wallpaper Collection

Easy to apply and reuse wallcovering with artistic style for endless imaginative wall decor and display
 
 
Modern Casart Coverings Colorized China Mural Interior Vignette
Modern Casart Coverings Colorized China Mural Interior Vignette
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Casart Coverings, LLC announces the release of its new China removable wallcovering mural, as a part of its East Asia series in the Scenoiserie Collection for the spring 2018 season.

Chinoiserie, a popular decorative style based on depictions of China, is often selected by interior designers as permanent wallpaper in their projects. Casart Coverings' China mural offers an updated look with the convenience and flexibility of self-adhesive application so that it can be left in place, be removed, and even be reused.

Casart Coverings' China mural depicts Chinese landscapes in a collage of multiple scenes combined into one mystical, dream-like vision inspired by its memorable vistas, gardens, and architecture. The China mural comes in a classic etching style in black and white or colorized version that can be easily paired with other designs within the collection.

The China mural comes in a single 52" w x 96" h panel size that is a self-adhesive, repositionable, removable and reusable wall covering. See our web page https://www.casartcoverings.com/shop/casart-designs-mural... for how the China mural can be custom printed to fill an entire wall with only 4 panels that create a mirror image.


About Casart Coverings:

Founded in 2008, Casart Coverings LLC works with all end users (commercial industry and residential) and lovers of interior design. Casart Coverings has created over 120 designs with over 6,000 variations as alternatives to traditionally applied wallpaper. Casart Coverings specializes in the highest quality, customizable, self-adhesive, designer wallcovering.

For more information, please visit casartcoverings.com
https://www.casartcoverings.com/

